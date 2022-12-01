A record 339 million people, 65 million more than last year, will need humanitarian aid in 2023, the UN has warned. This significant increase is due to the overlapping impacts of climate change, the war in Ukraine and the biggest global food crisis in modern history, which have pushed millions over the edge. This was confirmed by Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Aid Coordinator, at the presentation of the UN Global Humanitarian Summary for next year. The figure means that one in every 23 inhabitants of the planet will require assistance to survive, which is why the organization is requesting an investment of 50,000 million euros, 25% more than what it requested for 2022. “This appeal is a lifeline. For the international community, it is a strategy to fulfill the promise to leave no one behind,” Griffiths said.

The Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) Act 2023, launched Wednesday by the UN in collaboration with non-governmental organizations and other humanitarian partners, paints a stark picture of what lies ahead. For starters, at least 222 million people in 53 countries will face acute food insecurity by the end of 2022, and 45 million in 37 countries are at risk of starvation. Second, public health is “under pressure” due to covid-19, monkeypox, as well as other Ebola and cholera outbreaks that are re-emerging in some countries where these diseases were thought to be eradicated.

Climate change is also increasing “risk and vulnerability” and, by the end of the century, extreme heat could claim as many lives as cancer. Finally, the document highlights, it will take four generations —132 years— to achieve global gender parity. Globally, 388 million women and girls live in extreme poverty. “The needs are increasing because the war in Ukraine, the covid, the weather have hit us. And I am afraid that 2023 is going to be an acceleration of all these trends ”, Griffiths has synthesized.

“Deadly droughts and floods are wreaking havoc in communities from Pakistan to the Horn of Africa. The war in Ukraine has turned a part of Europe into a battlefield. More than 100 million people are now displaced around the world. And all this, in addition to the devastation that the pandemic has left among the poorest in the world ”, she explained.

Those who are expected to need assistance in 2023 are distributed in 68 countries, but in 10 of them the needs are particularly high. For them, the UN has presented humanitarian aid plans that cost more than 1,000 million euros. Among this list are Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Ukraine, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Somalia, which is on the brink of famine.

On how aid is distributed, Eri Kaneko, spokesperson for OCHA, develops: “We work to identify the most critical humanitarian needs, plan responses and determine the budgets necessary to address them. We have a response plan for each of these countries. In each country, we prioritize those most vulnerable and most affected by the crisis, especially female-headed households, children, the elderly and people with disabilities. When we don’t receive the funds we need, we have to make impossible decisions, when we have to reduce operations in a particular country. But we never prioritize one crisis over another.”

This year, humanitarian organizations have provided assistance to prevent the most urgent needs of 157 million people. This includes food assistance for 127; enough safe water for almost 26; support assistance for 24; mental health and psychosocial support for 13; maternal health consultations for 5.2 million mothers; and health care services for 5.8 million refugees and asylum seekers. “The humanitarian community also intervened to address the consequences of the impact of the war in Ukraine, including its effects on the food supply chain and on prices. Through our advocacy and mediation, we have established and renewed the Black Sea Grain Initiative to improve and reduce impediments to exports from Ukraine and Russia,” Kaneko adds.

Donors have provided generous funding of $24 billion as of mid-November 2022, but needs are rising faster than financial support. The financing gap has never been greater: it is currently 53%. “The generosity of some Member States, and there should be more, continues. The gap [de financiación] it is due to need, not funding”, acknowledges the OCHA spokesperson.

“It is a double irony, and a flagrant injustice,” continues Kaneko, “that the countries most affected by the climate crisis have contributed the least to climate change and are receiving the least climate finance. They need their share of adaptation and loss and damage funds to become more resilient to shocks. We cannot continue to transfer money from development to climate to humanitarian budget lines. For each of these to be impactful, sustainable and profitable, they must be complementary to each other.” Climate finance must reach, says the OCHA spokesman, “not only climate vulnerable countries, but also the most vulnerable people, particularly people living in unstable and hard-to-reach areas and displaced people.”

“Developed countries are responsible for 80% of the world’s global greenhouse gas emissions and it is they who must pay the adaptation funds they owe. These funds must be channeled to the communities that need them most, especially in the Horn of Africa, where people’s lives and livelihoods are affected by five consecutive cycles of drought. We must see that the promised funds flow into the loss and damage mechanism put in place to help people rebuild their lives, whether in the Sahel or Pakistan,” Kaneko elaborated. “We hope that 2023 will be a year of solidarity”, she concludes.

