Blackout in kyiv. Two days after the rain of missiles that fell on the Ukrainian capital, as well as in other regions, the population still suffers from serious electricity and water problems at the gates of a month of December that is expected to be colder than usual with the weight of a war that is now nine months old. 15 of the country’s 24 provinces remain in severe difficulties, with the worst situation being in kyiv, where approximately 50% of residents remain in the dark. The storm of Russian bombing that since the beginning of October has hit electrical infrastructures has greatly affected the weakest, who are always the ones who suffer the most in a war: civilians.

“Millions of people are submerged in extreme and terrible living conditions” because of this Russian offensive, said this Friday the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, who estimated at least 77 civilian deaths since the last month in the Kremlin’s attacks on critical infrastructure. “Taken as a whole, this raises serious problems under international humanitarian law, which requires a concrete and direct military advantage for each object attacked,” he added.

But Moscow, although it acknowledges having attacked this type of facility of great importance, denies that its missiles are aimed at civilians; His goal, he says, is to reduce Ukraine’s ability to fight and push his government, headed by Volodimir Zelensky, to negotiate surrender and accept Vladimir Putin’s conditions. But the reality differs from the Russian version. And it is that millions of citizens remain without heating, electricity or water at one degree Celsius, according to the kyiv thermometers today. A situation that could be greatly aggravated since it is forecast that this winter temperatures will plummet to minus twenty degrees Celsius in some regions of the country. To make matters worse, the armed conflict does not cease and the Zelenski government has already warned its citizens to prepare for new attacks by the Kremlin and stock up on water and food.

“Our people will win”



Ukraine is plunged into darkness, but the population remains hopeful. “Light always beats darkness, and truth always beats lies,” Zelenski declared in the daily video that he posts on his Telegram account. “Our indomitable people will overcome all tests and win. The Russian occupiers, who are trying to plunge Ukraine into a blackout, cannot understand this, and they themselves have been in the dark for a long time,” said the president, who sent thanks to “all those who overcome challenges without precedents that the terrorist state is creating for Ukraine. To the energy and utility workers, rescuers, local authorities, businesses… All who help our country to survive”, he pointed out.

Help also comes from abroad. In addition to the millions that the West has allocated to kyiv so far, the United States and various European countries continue to announce new packages, such as the one that Washington offered on Thursday of 400 million dollars in military aid or the hundred new high-power generators that it will send ” in the coming days» France so that the population can resist the arrival of the harsh winter.

NATO again today called on member countries to supply more anti-aircraft systems to curb Putin’s “brutality”. The Alliance “will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary, we will not back down,” warned Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who stressed that there will be no lasting peace if the aggressor wins. And if Putin wins, the allies “will pay a higher price for many years.”