According to the latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO) published today in Geneva, despite the efforts made, malaria remains a threat to public health, globally, mainly because millions of people continue to without having access to the necessary tools to combat it.

With 263 million cases declared, in 83 countries, during 2023, and 600,000 fatalities, malaria registered eleven million more cases than in 2022 and almost the same number of deaths. 95% of infections were recorded in the African region where the population of many countries still cannot access prevention, detection or treatments.

Insufficient efforts

Although some 2.2 billion cases of malaria and some 12.7 million fatalities have been avoided since the beginning of this millennium, the disease continues to wreak havoc among the most vulnerable population strata on the African continent, pregnant women and very young children, he noted. the WHO annual report.

However, not all the news is worrying since in December 2024, forty-four countries on the African continent were certified by the WHO as malaria-free and many more are moving in this same direction. Despite this progress, the results, according to the report, remain insufficient.









Objective: reduce 90% of infections

The main threats that hinder the objective of reducing infections and mortality from malaria by 90% before 2030 are not about to be overcome due to the fragility of the health systems of the most affected countries and the problem of resistance to drugs and insecticides, the study stated.

Many population groups continue to be unable to benefit from the health services necessary to treat malaria and stop the ravages caused by this disease. Furthermore, climate change, conflicts, violence, natural disasters and population displacements only aggravate the situation.

The report stated that many of the countries affected by malaria are suffering the consequences of climate change. In sub-Saharan Africa, where a child dies every minute from malaria, the variations, from intense rains to stifling heat, to prolonged periods of drought, have increased inequalities in the fight against malaria.

According to the executive director of the Global Fund to Fight Malaria, Tuberculosis and AIDS, Peter Sands, “there are tools to combat malaria, from next-generation mosquito nets to new vaccines, but progress has stalled in recent years and “This situation should be changed.”

Sub-Saharan Africa

Countries in the sub-Saharan Africa region remain the most affected. In this region, eleven countries will concentrate, in 2023, two thirds of the global malaria burden. These countries recorded 94% of the cases and 95% of the deaths. Half of the deaths occurred in just four countries: Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Niger and Tanzania.

After the countries of the African continent, the most affected by malaria, the Eastern Mediterranean region is the second most affected area. Between 2020 and 2023, malaria cases in this region increased by 62%, from 6,300 to 10,200, mainly due to the catastrophic floods that occurred in Pakistan.

Among the encouraging trends, in 2023, is the widespread use of new generation mosquito nets, vaccines and chemoprophylaxis to prevent malaria infection. Notable progress was also recorded in the diagnosis or treatment of children, but the vulnerability of millions of people to malaria remains a reality.

For WHO experts, the goal of drastically reducing the impact of malaria is still far from being achieved. In 2023, the incidence rate rose to 60.4 cases per 1,000 inhabitants, three times more than the 21.3 cases per 1,000 inhabitants needed to achieve the planned goal, while the number of deaths doubled the figure of 5.5. deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.