Iván Mordisco, commander of one of the main FARC dissidents, in San Vicente del Caguan. Ernesto Guzmán Jr. (EFE)

The dissidents of the extinct FARC guerrilla were the main perpetrators of serious violations against minors in Colombia last year, according to the report by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, on children and armed conflicts in the world. The United Nations verifies in the document published this week that the different armed groups recruited at least 130 boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 17 in 2022, 87 of them by the structures that deviated from the peace agreement.

“I am concerned about the continuous increase in the number of serious violations, especially regarding the recruitment and use and the killing and maiming of children by armed groups, in particular by dissident groups of the FARC-EP”, warns Guterres in the chapter of the report dedicated to Colombia. “I am also concerned about the increase in the number of indigenous and Afro-Colombian girls and boys who are victims of serious violations. I urge armed groups to immediately stop the violations, unconditionally release the children and make concrete, time-bound commitments to stop and prevent grave violations.”

The recent crisis in the dialogues with one of the largest dissidence groups of the FARC has evidenced the new dynamics of forced recruitment that fuel the fire of the armed groups. The so-called Central General Staff, the current headed by Iván Mordisco, murdered three indigenous adolescents last month that they had forcibly recruited in the jungle department of Putumayo. This massacre aroused widespread repudiation and led the government of Gustavo Petro to suspend the ceasefire agreed since the New Year with the dissidents in four departments: Meta, Caquetá, Guaviare and Putumayo.

In Colombia, seven internal armed conflicts persist, and four of them involve different dissident factions, according to the latest annual report of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). In addition to the 87 children recruited by the dissidents in 2022, another 18 were recruited by the ELN, the last armed guerrilla with which the government has agreed a ceasefire until next year. “I urge the parties to include child protection priorities from the outset in this dialogue and in any other future negotiations,” says Guterres, describing the dialogues with the ELN as “encouraging”.

Another 15 minors were recruited by the Clan del Golfo, the largest drug trafficking gang, with which the Executive also intends to hold a dialogue as part of its total peace policy with the different armed actors. Of the 130 children recruited, 100 were released, 18 died and 12 are still linked to these groups, according to the report, which covers the period from January to December 2022.

Guterres congratulated the Government for the progress to prevent these violations, and in particular “for the suspension in August 2022 of the air strikes against camps of armed groups where there may have been children.” The new security policy of the Petro Administration included from the outset the order to suspend bombings on targets where there may be minors.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

This has been a focus of controversy in Colombia in recent years, in which at least 29 boys and girls died in this type of operation. The government of Petro’s predecessor, Iván Duque, faced several debates in Congress on the matter. Duque’s Prime Minister of Defense, Guillermo Botero, resigned before an imminent motion of no confidence for a bombing in which children died, and his last head of the Defense portfolio, Diego Molano, was highly questioned for saying that the minors recruited were “war machines”. The current minister, Iván Velásquez, has reiterated that any recruited child is a victim.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.