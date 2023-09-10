Afghanistan has become a large producer of methamphetamine, according to a report published this Sunday by the UN that warns of the “threat” that this change poses and that May mean a shift in drug markets traditionally dominated by opioids coming from that country.

“Methamphetamine trafficking in Afghanistan and neighboring countries is skyrocketing, with a drastic almost twelve-fold increase in seizures of this drug in five years, from 2.5 tons in 2017 to 29.7 tons in 2021,” it notes. today the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in that report.

This UN agency points out that the illegal production of this narcotic represents “a growing threat” and indicates that consignments believed to come from Afagistan have been seized in regions such as the European Union, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa.

The increase in seizures suggests, according to the UNODC, that Afghanistan has become a major producer of methamphetamine. The report indicates that although heroin trafficking has continued, traditionally the main drug originating in Afghanistan, A drop has been detected since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021 and after the introduction in April 2002 of a ban on drug production.

However, methamphetamine trafficking has intensified since that ban, the UN agency notes. “The increase in methamphetamine trafficking in Afghanistan and the region suggests a significant change in the illicit drug market and demands our immediate attention,” warns UNODC executive director Ghada Waly in a statement.

The report also analyzes the different production methods of this drug, mainly the use of ephedrine. The UNODC points out that although in recent years attention has focused on obtaining this substance from the ephedra plant, it is not likely that the rapid growth of methamphetamine trafficking has been based solely on that source.

“Although it is cheaper to use in the short term, the large amount of ephedra needed, the unreliable harvests and intensive labor make it unlikely that the methamphetamine trade, expanding rapidly in Afghanistan, may depend solely on ephedra,” the report states.

The UNODC indicates that common cold medicines as a source of ephedrine or this bulk industrial-grade substance “are more efficient and profitable for the manufacture of methamphetamine, so they pose a much greater threat.”

For this reason, this United Nations agency says that International cooperation is essential to prevent the diversion and smuggling of precursor chemicals and to stop the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine in Afghanistan and neighboring countries.

