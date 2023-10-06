The head of the organization who monitors compliance with the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), Robert Floyd, warned this Friday of risk of Russia abandoning that agreement internationally, as the Kremlin has hinted.

Recent media reports on the possibility of the Russian Federation revoking its ratification of the CTBT

“I would be worrying and deeply unlucky that any signatory state would reconsider its ratification of the CTBT,” Floyd warned in a statement.

The executive secretary of the Vienna-based organization (CTBTO) alludes to “recent media reports about the possibility of the Russian Federation revoking its ratification of the CTBT.”

In this context, remember that Moscow had until now supported firmly the treaty “from its inception, and helped negotiate the Treaty in the Conference on Disarmament, and signed it on the day it was opened for signature, September 24, 1996, to ratify it in June 2000.”

The note assures that Russia continues to play “an important role” in the organization’s work. Among others, it houses “the second largest segment of stations in the International Surveillance System (32 stations) which, thanks to the dedicated work of Russian officials, will be completed this year.”

“I look forward to continuing to cooperate closely with the Russian Federation and with all States that have committed to create a world free of nuclear tests“Floyd emphasizes.

Although the CTBT has not yet come into force despite having been ratified by 178 countries, the organization created in 1996 to monitor its compliance has achieved part of its objectives thanks to the establishment of a verification system that makes it impossible for an atomic explosion to pass. unnoticed

To achieve this, the organization has a network of more than 300 land and sea stations spread across the planet that detect ultrasound, radioactivity in the air and seismographic data with such accuracy that they locate any significant detonation, making it impossible to carry out clandestine tests.

According to Floyd, 32 of the stations are located in Russia.



In an interview with EFE a year ago, the Australian expert highlighted that The system has already served to stop atomic testsso that so far in the 21st century, only North Korea carried them out.

Until 1996, that is, before the organization he directs was established, more than two thousand tests with atomic bombs had been carried out around the world.

However, for the treaty to enter into force and be binding, ratifications are still missing from eight countries key, among them the United States, China, Iran, Israel or Egypt.

EFE

