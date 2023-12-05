The United Nations is running out of words to describe the magnitude of the destruction and death in Gaza. The UN has gone from warning, in recent days, of the human “catastrophe” suffered by the 2.3 million inhabitants of the Palestinian territory to ensuring this Tuesday that this situation is now heading towards an “even more hellish” scenario for the civilians, following new Israeli orders to evict the population to the south of the enclave, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian Territories, Lynn Hastings, said in a statement this Tuesday. A large number of the 1.8 million displaced people are already crowded into an area of ​​less than a third of the Strip – about 100 square kilometers around the city of Rafah – according to the United Nations. In that city “there is no room left in even a single school, hospital or building. People are sleeping on the street,” Doaa Ulyan, a displaced Gazan, explained to this newspaper via WhatsApp.

This Tuesday, Avichay Adraee, Arabic spokesman for the Israeli army, once again urged the population of several areas of the city of Khan Younis, the second largest in the territory, to head towards the border area with Egypt. The day before, Israel had already ordered the evacuation of several neighborhoods of that city, in the direction of Rafah, at the southern end of the enclave. The UN has criticized these new evacuation orders, which, it estimates, affect 600,000 people, warning that the already crowded Rafah “will not be able to cope with its population doubling,” said the Gaza director of the Agency for United Nations for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Thomas White.

Despite urging Gazans to move to that town, last night Israel intensified its bombing there as well, says Ulyan, 33, who has taken refuge in the city since October with her husband and two children, aged eight and 10. This family fled their home in Gaza City—destroyed days later by a bombardment—following an initial order from Israel to the inhabitants of the north of the territory to move to the south. The night in Rafah “has been terrifying, the ring of fire [los bombardeos] It was constant,” says the woman.

“Many people from the north, the west and Khan Younis are now overcrowded in Rafah,” says Ulyan. “Can you imagine that a million people are now taking refuge in this city?” asks the displaced Gazan.

The new Israeli evacuation orders and the advance of the ground offensive of its troops have also caused the crowded UNRWA shelters to be more overflowing than ever in the eight weeks that the war has lasted, Philippe Lazzarini, the director of the organization, denounced on Monday. UN agency. At least 60,000 more displaced people have joined those trying to find unlikely protection there. Many of those Gazans “have already been displaced several times” during this conflict, said the United Nations official. The Israeli offensive in Gaza has killed 15,900 people, almost half of them children, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian territory.

“In Gaza, the situation is getting worse every day,” Richard Peeperkorn, from the World Health Organization (WHO) in Gaza, stressed this Tuesday in a virtual press conference. Israel is “intensifying bombing everywhere, including here in the southern areas, in Khan Younis and Rafah,” the UN agency official denounced. In the north, the Israeli army has announced that it has completed the siege of the Jabalia refugee camp, the largest in the Palestinian territory, which the military describes as “a Hamas stronghold.”

In parallel with the increasingly intense bombing in the south, Israel is also continuing its ground offensive in the southern region. This Tuesday, residents of Khan Younis cited by Reuters said that Israeli tanks have entered the eastern neighborhoods of the city, after crossing the border fence with Gaza and heading west. Some of them have taken up positions in Beni Suhaila, on the eastern outskirts of the city. Others have settled in Hamad City, a neighborhood of apartment blocks built by Qatar to house Gazans who were left homeless by another Israeli war against the Strip in 2014. In recent days, Israeli planes have bombed that neighborhood, which now has a ghostly appearance, according to images posted on social networks. Before the war, Khan Younis had a population of approximately 200,000 inhabitants, which is estimated to have at least doubled due to displaced people arriving from the north following the first Israeli eviction order in October.

From Rafah, Ulyan sends an audio in which an intense hum can be heard. It is the sound of what Gazans call “zananah”, drones. “These are different. “They are armed,” explains the woman. “That sound accompanies us day and night,” she says.

This Gazan suffers from irritable bowel syndrome and takes medication that she ran out of three days ago. With drones buzzing over the shelter where she lives, she can’t even try to go outside to find those medications she depends on to keep from getting sick. The precariousness, which was already enormous before the new evacuation order to the south, has been increased by the new displaced people who are arriving in Rafah.

“We don’t have drinking water. We took it out of a well and boiled it. We only eat beans and some rice that the UN distributes, but there are many people and the aid is insufficient. Israel only allows some aid in to pretend for the media, but that aid does not include anything that people here need. “I am not exaggerating when I say that there are people who are dying of hunger,” says Ulyan.

“We only eat once a day and a very small amount. Many times, I don’t eat it to give it to my children. There is no more food to buy either,” she responds when asked if her family, who lives in Spain, can help her financially. Money in Gaza is of little use anymore, she explains. “Nothing remains. There are no cleaning products, no toilet paper, no diapers,” says the woman. This Gazan has a valid visa to travel to Spain, but her children and her husband do not. The Spanish Consulate in Jerusalem responded to her request for help to leave the Strip by indicating that she could only assist Spaniards.

What is happening in Gaza “is unprecedented,” says Ulyan. “What I say fails to convey even the slightest part of the real suffering we are suffering,” he says.

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric, denounced on Monday the “intolerable” suffering of the population during a visit to Gaza: “What shocked me the most were the children who have atrocious injuries and who have also lost their loved ones.” parents, so they have no one to take care of them,” he said.

The leader of one of the mediators who sponsored the defunct truce between Israel and Hamas: Qatar, referred to these children this Tuesday. The emir of that Arab country, Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, has criticized the international community for “abandoning the children of Palestine,” and asked to open an international investigation into Israel’s “brutal crimes” in the Strip, according to Efe.

Al Thani made these statements in Doha at the opening of the summit of the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, an organization that also includes Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. Two of the main points on the agenda of this meeting are “stopping the war in Gaza” and restoring the truce, said Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al Thani, prime minister of the small Gulf emirate.

