The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) included Cuba on a list of nations identified for taking repressive measures against human rights defenders.

According to a recent report, More than 220 people and 25 organizations globally, including Cuba, have experienced retaliation for their collaboration with the OHCHR in matters related to fundamental rights.

These disturbing revelations shed light on the growing threat faced by those fighting for respect for human rights around the world.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) issued a report that highlights the repressive actions by the Cuban Government against human rights defenders according to information from Martí news.

These findings highlight the urgent need to address safety and security of those who work tirelessly to promote and defend human rights.

In the specific case of Cuba, the report mentions prominent activists such as Juan Antonio Madrazo Luna and Marthadela Tamayo González, who are prominent members of the Citizens Committee for Racial Integration (CIR).

According to the OHCHR, Cuban authorities notified these human rights defenders that they are temporarily prohibited from leaving the country, hindering their engagement with the United Nations.including its participation in the Universal Periodic Review of Cuba scheduled for November 2023.

These brave activists are living under constant surveillance in their homes, being targeted and repeatedly targeted. Additionally, they experienced prolonged interruptions to their mobile and landline services, significantly hampering their ability to seek, receive and disseminate information, as well as their engagement with the UN.

The OHCHR report also identifies 39 other states that have taken similar measures against activists in relation to their collaboration on human rights issues with the UN. This eye-opening report highlights the urgent need to ensure the protection of those who dedicate their efforts to the promotion and defense of human rights around the world.

