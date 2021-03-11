The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, denounced this Thursday that the civic and democratic space continues to be reduced in Venezuela and asked the government to reverse this situation in the face of the governor elections scheduled for this year.

“The appointment of the next National Electoral Council is proof of the credibility of the next elections,” Bachelet said in an oral presentation on Venezuela before the UN Human Rights Council.

In addition, he assured that they continue to receive “complaints about extrajudicial executions in the context of security operations.”

“At the beginning of January, at least 14 people died during an operation in the Caracas neighborhood of La Vega. Recalling the announcements of police reforms, I ask that rapid and independent investigations be carried out to guarantee accountability, prevent similar events and put an end to this practice, “he warned.

In his presentation, he highlighted the reprisals that the Nicolás Maduro regime takes against those who dare to collaborate with international organizations, even if it is the UN.

“As of today, five activists remain with charges related to terrorism and money laundering for having provided humanitarian assistance as part of the United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan,” he revealed.

There are also non-governmental organizations that are under investigation for similar reasons.

In addition, the Bachelet Office in Geneva received complaints of reprisals against Venezuelans who have collaborated with its work to monitor the internal situation, as well as against people who had some relationship with an international mission that investigates human rights violations in Venezuela.

That Mission – which works independently of the body directed by Bachelet, which provides only technical support – appeared the day before before the Human Rights Council itself to present the latest results of its investigations.

The most serious complaint he made had to do with two hundred extrajudicial executions since last September by the security forces.

In his presentation this Thursday, Bachelet provided additional data on the multiple violations that occur in Venezuela, including 66 documented cases of intimidation, disqualification and criminalization of journalists, media, activists, humanitarian workers, union leaders and members or supporters of the opposition. Among the victims are also elected members of the 2015 National Assembly and their families.

On the other hand, the high commissioner said that she has received data indicating that the average salary in Venezuela would be below a dollar a month, while the price of the food basket has increased by 1,800% in the last year.

The consequence would be that a third of Venezuelans would be food insecure.

He considered that, in this context, humanitarian assistance is more essential than ever and that therefore the restrictions imposed by the government on the work of NGOs, which include the freezing of assets, are worrying.

However, Bachelet also asked again that international economic sanctions against Venezuela be lifted and that this country’s access to vaccines against covid-19 be facilitated.

Some NGO representatives who took the floor after Bachelet denounced that the government’s vaccination plans are guided by political interests.

The batches of vaccines that Venezuela has received so far have been sent by Russia and correspond to the vaccine that this country has developed.

When he had to intervene, the Venezuelan ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Héctor Constant, said that the follow-up made by the Human Rights Council of his country is the result of a decision taken by “a group of countries that violate human rights.”

He argued that Bachelet’s observations “lack balance,” reflecting “information that has not been verified” and that they are the product of international media campaigns against Venezuela.

With information from EFE