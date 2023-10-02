The UN Security Council will decide on Monday whether to approve the creation of an international force to support Haitian police in their fight against criminal gangs, according to the published agenda.

Over the past year, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and UN Secretary-General António Guterres have called for such a force to address the country’s growing security crisis.

But given the problems previous peacekeeping operations in Haiti have faced and the risks of sending an outside force into the current quagmire, it has been difficult to find a country willing to lead the effort.

However, Kenya announced in late July that it was willing to take on the role of lead nation and deploy a 1,000-strong force to the impoverished Caribbean country.

The United States, which has been willing to provide logistical support but not deploy troops on the ground, indicated last month that several other countries were willing to contribute to a multinational security force.

Among those countries are Jamaica, Bahamas and Antigua and Barbuda.

After weeks of internal debate over an appropriate mandate, Security Council members will decide on Monday whether to give their blessing to such a mission, which would not be under UN control.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in mid-September, Prime Minister Henry again implored the international community to provide “urgent” aid to his nation.

According to a recent report from the UN Secretary General’s office, Haiti’s multiple crises have worsened in the last year.

According to the report, violence by gangs that control much of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, and some areas beyond, has become more intense and brutal.

The report describes gangs using rape as a weapon, snipers on rooftops terrorizing local residents and even people being burned alive, but it also claims that ordinary Haitians have begun to form self-defense units to defend themselves.

According to the report, between October 2022 and June 2023, almost 2,800 murders have been recorded, 80 of them involving minors.

The violence has been aggravated by an illicit arms trade, much of it from the United States.

China, which has a veto in the Security Council, has been skeptical of an international security mission. Instead, he has insisted on the need to suppress the flow of weapons from Florida.

*With AFP; adapted from its French original