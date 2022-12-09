States that provide military support to Ukraine must carefully ensure that the weapons sent do not fall into the hands of third parties. This statement was made on Friday, December 9, by UN Deputy Secretary General, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu.

“I want to repeat once again: the fight against the “leakage” of the supplied weapons and ammunition is a necessary condition in order to prevent the escalation of the conflict and prevent the emergence of new threats to security in the region and beyond,” she stressed during a meeting of the Security Council (SC ) UN.

At the same event, Vasily Nebenzya, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the international organization, announced an increase in illegal supplies of weapons destined for Ukraine. According to him, smuggled equipment appears on the “black market” not only in Europe, but also in the Middle East and Africa.

Earlier, on December 6, Nebenzya said that Russia was convening a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine. According to him, it is increasingly falling into the hands of bandits and terrorists.

Meanwhile, on December 8, military expert Peter Suchiu, in an article for 19FortyFive, confirmed that with today’s volume of weapons imports, it is difficult to track the progress of the supply. As a result, Western military equipment is regularly found far from its destination.

Prior to that, on November 30, an active militant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in an interview with Izvestia said that Ukrainian generals sell imported weapons to the black market via the darknet. According to him, for this they attract recruits who understand the field of IT. He also added that the nationalists took out weapons from warehouses, after which they destroyed the buildings, simulating a strike from the Russian Federation.

Western countries have increased the shipment of weapons and military equipment to Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by the Russian Federation to protect the Donbass. The decision to start it was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

