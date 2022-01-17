UN Secretary General António Guterres during the World Economic Forum (WEF) called on the world to prepare for the next pandemic. His words lead RIA News.

“We must prepare for the next pandemic by investing in monitoring, early detection and rapid response plans in every country, and building the profile of the World Health Organization (WHO),” the organization’s secretary general said.

Guterres also called for fighting the current COVID-19 pandemic fairly and on an equal footing.

He recalled that the WHO had previously unveiled a strategy according to which it was supposed to vaccinate 40 percent of the world’s population by the end of 2021 and 70 percent by the middle of 2022. Guterres acknowledged that humanity is still far from these goals.

“It’s shameful, but vaccination rates in high-income countries are seven times higher than in African countries. We need justice in the distribution of vaccines, right now,” he stressed.

Earlier, Guterres said that the rate of vaccination of the world population against coronavirus is far behind the schedule set by the World Health Organization. He stressed that the spread of the omicron strain was “a grim reminder that the fight against COVID-19 must be the most important agenda item” for the whole world.