On August 16, the UN urged not to impede the delivery of humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh, and also to allow other organizations to do this, and not just the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“International humanitarian law makes it clear that the parties must allow and facilitate the rapid and unhindered access of humanitarian assistance to all civilians who need it… Therefore, it is imperative that the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the ICRC be resumed through any available route,” she said. during the meeting of the UN Security Council, Director of Operations and Protection of Interests of the UN OCHA Edem Vosornu.

According to her, due to the closure of the Lachin corridor, the ICRC has lost the ability to deliver humanitarian aid. She noted that it is necessary not only to resume the delivery of humanitarian aid to the ICRC, but also “to enable other impartial organizations to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians who need it.” Vosornu stressed that a sustainable solution must be found that will ensure the safe and regular movement of people and goods.

In addition, French Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Natalie Estival-Broadhurst spoke at the UN Security Council meeting and called for unhindered access for humanitarian organizations, as well as an end to blocking gas and electricity supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh.

“France calls for an immediate restoration without any conditions for the free movement of goods and the movement of people along the Lachin corridor in both directions and the uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity to the population,” she said.

Estival-Broadhurst noted that Paris calls for unimpeded and immediate access of humanitarian organizations and UN agencies to the population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In turn, China’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Geng Shuang, indicated that Beijing is monitoring the situation. According to him, China believes that the situation around the Lachin corridor should be resolved through diplomacy and consultations.

Earlier that day, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the world organization Dmitry Polyansky said that Russia is doing everything possible to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He noted that the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh should have guarantees of security and observance of their rights.

In turn, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan expressed the opinion that the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh could undermine the peace process in the South Caucasus.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the need to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The day before, Lavrov also had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyzun Bayramov, in which special emphasis was placed on the need for the practical implementation of previously agreed steps to de-escalate the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh as soon as possible, including unblocking humanitarian routes, including the Lachin corridor.

On August 12, Armenia applied to the UN Security Council with a demand to convene an extraordinary meeting due to the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. It is noted that Azerbaijan completely blocked the Lachin corridor, banning any, even humanitarian, entry. Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN Mhera Margaryan pointed out that Azerbaijan’s actions violate the terms of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020 and contradict the decisions of the International Court of Justice.

The day before, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan had not allowed humanitarian aid trucks to enter Nagorno-Karabakh for 16 days. According to him, foreign diplomats accredited in Armenia got acquainted with the contents of the humanitarian cargo, so there is no explanation for the fact that trucks are not allowed into the region.

On August 3, Pashinyan also accused Azerbaijan of obstructing the transport of aid to Karabakh. According to him, 361 tons of humanitarian aid sent to Nagorno-Karabakh was in Kornidzor.

On July 15, the Russian Foreign Ministry called for the urgent conclusion of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan. A mandatory part of the agreement should be security guarantees for the Armenians of Karabakh.

Prior to that, on June 4, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan announced that peace could be concluded before the end of the year. At the end of May, Pashinyan announced that Yerevan was ready to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, subject to the protection and observance of the rights of the Armenian population.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated against the backdrop of contesting the ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh, which in 1988 announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the military conflict of 1992-1994, Baku lost control over Karabakh.