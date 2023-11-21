The war and its derivatives are advancing on the three fronts that Israel has open: Gaza, the West Bank and the border with Lebanon. In the Strip, where more than 14,000 people have already died, fighting continues in the north between occupation troops and Palestinian resistance forces while bombings continue in the south. Israeli attacks on hospital centers, where hundreds of patients remain and thousands of civilians take refuge, continue to be the order of the day, according to the authorities of the enclave, where Hamas rules. Meanwhile, the UN is trying to evacuate three hospitals in the north that have asked for help amid the bombings. Among them is the Al Shifa hospital, the largest in the Strip.

The Palestinian Red Crescent denounced this Tuesday the death of three doctors in an attack on the Al Awda hospital in the north. The NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported that two of them worked for their organization. Jordan, for its part, has denounced that Israel ordered it to evacuate the field hospital it maintains in operation in Gaza, although they do not plan to comply with that order, according to a public statement by Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh.

The latest death toll in Gaza is 14,128, including 5,600 children and 3,550 women, according to health authorities, who clarify, however, that they fear there are between 5,000 and 6,000 bodies unrecovered. The Israeli army maintains hospitals as one of the main objectives of its offensive.

More information

In the last few hours, the military has also continued attacking the Indonesian hospital, in the north, and Al Aqsa, in the southern half. The first of them is surrounded by troops and tanks and is constantly hit by projectiles, according to a spokesperson for the Gaza Ministry of Health, who adds that “dozens” of corpses are crowded in different rooms of the center in a situation “tragic” and “indescribable”. The director of Al Aqsa, Iyad Abo Zaher, has reported through this spokesperson that they cannot care for the injured and that illnesses are increasingly common among children. James Elder, spokesperson for Unicef, referred to this risk of a “massive disease outbreak,” which could raise the infant mortality rate amid overcrowding.

Three hospitals have asked for help to be evacuated in the midst of the Israeli army siege, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO). This UN agency recognizes that it is trying to design the necessary plan to carry out that operation. None of the medical centers in the northern part of the Strip can function normally, although they continue to welcome patients and citizens seeking refuge. The three who have requested help to be evacuated have been subjected to attacks and harassment by Israeli occupation troops for weeks. These are Al Shifa, Al Ahli and the aforementioned Indonesian hospital.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Violence in the West Bank and Lebanon

On the other hand, the army has carried out a new armed incursion into the West Bank, this time in the Balata refugee camp, near Nablus, where a teenager has died from a shot to the chest, according to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA). Finally, the border with Lebanon continues to be the scene of constant projectile launches and aerial attacks. The Lebanese authorities have reported the death this Tuesday of eight people, two of them journalists.

The death of these two reporters, from the Al Mayadeen television network, brings the number of informants killed while covering the war near the border to three. The previous one was Reuters agency cameraman Isam Abdullah, who died on October 13 in what Reporters Without Borders (RSF) described as a “deliberate attack.” A report from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported on Monday, before this latest attack, that 48 journalists or media employees had been killed since the war began on October 7. . Of them, 43 in Gaza, 4 in Israel and 1 in Lebanon.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_