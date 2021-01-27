Most of the world’s inhabitants consider climate change to be the main threat to humanity. This is evidenced by data from the world pollheld by the UN.

The poll became the largest in history. It was attended by 1.2 million people from 50 countries. Climate change is an emergency reported by 64 percent of all respondents. At the same time, the proportion of people adhering to this point of view is higher in Western Europe and North America – there it is 72 percent.

In addition, the survey showed that the use of renewable energy sources enjoys widespread support among the population of countries that are major sources of environmental pollution. Thus, this tactic of combating climate change was supported by 76 percent of respondents in Australia and 65 percent in the United States.

Earlier it was reported that the rate of ice melting on Earth has reached a catastrophic rate. According to the findings of scientists at the University of Leeds in the UK, between 1994 and 2017, the planet lost 28 trillion tons of ice, which is equivalent to a layer of ice 100 meters thick, covering the entire UK. At the same time, the rate of melting has increased markedly over the past three decades.