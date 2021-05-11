The UN stands for the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the preservation of the Normandy format for negotiating the situation in Ukraine. This was announced on May 11 by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at a meeting with Russian journalists.

“We fully support the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements, and we fully support diplomatic efforts within the framework of the Normandy format,” Gutterres said.

The UN Secretary General added that the organization is concerned about the escalation of the conflict and the violation of the ceasefire agreements.

“We do not claim any leading role, we just want to be useful to the extent that the participants in the Normandy format find our role useful,” Guterres added.

On April 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated the need to change the Minsk format or cancel it, and also called on the United States, Great Britain and Canada to take a more active part in the diplomatic process on this issue.

The next day, Zelenskiy said the Minsk agreements should be flexible and some clauses should be updated. According to him, in order to resolve the conflict in the region, one more format can be created parallel to the Norman one – with the participation of “powerful players” who express a desire to help Ukraine end the conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on April 28 assessed Zelensky’s statements and said that the team of the President of Ukraine is “wriggling as best it can” in attempts to avoid fulfilling the obligations under the Minsk agreements. The Kremlin also noted that the statement of the Ukrainian leader is “another alarm signal.”

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’etat and the new government in Ukraine. The settlement issues are being discussed in the Normandy and Minsk formats – with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.