Office of Guterres: the passage of ships to the Black Sea under the grain deal is not carried out

The passage of ships to the Black Sea as part of the grain deal is not carried out, said the representative of the UN Secretary General António Guterres Stefan Dujarric. Writes about it TASS.

According to him, the Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) in Istanbul has not issued permits for ships to enter the Black Sea for more than two weeks. “We have received 29 applications for the initiative, but not a single new vessel has received permission to enter the corridor since June 27,” he said.

A spokesman for Guterres’ office added that the registration of ships would be resumed if possible. The grain deal expires on July 17.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, the grain deal can be extended only if the Russian part of the agreement is fulfilled. He recalled that Western countries have not fulfilled a single point from among the demands of Moscow for the entire period of the Black Sea initiative.