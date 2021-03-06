On the eve of International Women’s Day, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) spoke about the success in the struggle for the representation of women in the legislative bodies of the world: in 2020, for the first time in history, the inhabitants of the planet occupied 25.5% of all parliamentary seats. This is reported on the website UN News Center Saturday, March 6th.

“It is with great satisfaction that I want to announce that for the first time women make up more than a quarter of parliamentarians in the world,” the press service quotes IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong, who presented this report.

For example, Russia occupies 138th place in this rating and closes the list of countries of the former USSR in this indicator: in the lower chamber, Russians occupy 15.8% of seats, and in the upper chamber – 17.1%.

Among this group of countries, Belarus is the leader – 22nd in the global ranking. In the lower house of the parliament of the republic, women make up 40%, in the upper house – 25%.

According to the results of elections held last year in 14 European countries, in three of them – Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic and Romania – women could not get even 20% of the mandates.

The IPU has been tracking the gender composition of the world’s parliaments for many decades, which helps the organization’s experts assess the development situation. Despite significant progress, the authors of the report remind that at such a pace it will take humanity another 50 years to achieve gender parity in legislatures.

The Interparliamentary Union recommends introducing quotas for the number of “women’s mandates”. In the countries where this was done, 11.8% more women were elected to parliaments than elsewhere.

The head of the IPU believes that as a result of the active participation of women in legislative activities, everyone benefits – women, for example, seek more favorable laws for the population in the health sector.

The report indicates that in the long term, the ability to work remotely will have a positive effect on women’s participation in parliament.

On the eve it became known that women-leaders consider the main thing for achieving leadership positions. Among the qualities they indicated are self-confidence (60%), responsibility (56%) and the ability to persuade (33%).

In March last year, a survey of the Superjob job search service showed that more than 70% of Russian women support equal career opportunities with men. According to 65% of the respondents, the emancipation of women does not threaten the family. 62% of the respondents considered that women need equal rights with men in the world of work.