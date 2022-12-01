The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the situation in Ukraine before the end of the year

Ruchira Cambodia, Permanent Representative of India, which chairs the UN Security Council in December, spoke about the plans of the Security Council to hold a meeting on the current situation in Ukraine by the end of the year, reports TASS.

“Ukraine is in the focus of serious attention of the UN Security Council. There will be a meeting on Ukraine,” she said.

Earlier, the organization appealed to international donors to allocate a record amount of $51.5 billion to overcome various crises, including assistance to Ukraine. The UN estimates that in 2023, about 339 million people – or one in 23 people on the planet – will need help. According to UN Humanitarian Coordinator Martin Griffiths, Ukraine “tops the list of funding needs” among other countries for 2023.