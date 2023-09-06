On September 8, the UN Security Council will discuss referendums in the former territory of Ukraine

The UN Security Council (SC) on Friday, September 8, will hold a meeting and discuss the topic of the referendums that took place a year ago in the former territory of Ukraine. This is with reference to a source in the Security Council reports RIA News.

The interlocutor of the agency mentioned that the United States and Albania had taken the initiative to hold such a meeting.