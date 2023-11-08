The UN Security Council will hold a closed meeting on Nord Stream on November 8

The UN Security Council will hold a closed meeting on sabotage on the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Permanent Mission of Brazil.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8. It is noted that Russia requested consultations from the UN Security Council. In addition, Moscow requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with Ukraine’s strikes on Donetsk.

Sabotage on Nord Stream occurred last fall

Explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines occurred on September 26, 2022. On September 27 of that year, Nord Stream AG announced this.

In February, American journalist Seymour Hersh published an article in which he stated that the United States was involved in the sabotage of Nord Stream. According to the journalist, the operation was carried out by the Navy, and submarines were used to plant the bombs.

It is alleged that US President Joe Biden was aware of the operation

According to the article, the development of the plan was initiated by the President’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. Also participating in the discussion were US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his deputy Victoria Nuland.

Russia also accused the United States of involvement in sabotage

On October 31, Secretary of the Russian Security Council (SC) Nikolai Patrushev said that the United States was involved in undermining the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The United States, using the Ukrainian crisis, achieved a severance of economic relations between Europe and Russia and the elimination of economic competitors Nikolay Patrushev Secretary of the Russian Security Council

According to him, the United States wants to solve its economic problems at the expense of other countries. In particular, Washington undermined Nord Stream so that Europe could not receive gas from Russia.

The first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Energy, Igor Ananskikh, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, did not rule out the possibility of reconstructing the gas pipelines that were undermined in 2022.

Condition [реконструкции] only one thing: the desire of the other side to buy cheap Russian natural gas Igor Ananskikh First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Energy

He also emphasized that Russia has reason to believe that Washington was indeed involved in the sabotage. “This is, of course, the largest sabotage that has shocked the international community,” the parliamentarian concluded.

In turn, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that an incident such as an explosion on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines could historically become a reason for the outbreak of war.

You and I don't see any scandal there, although these are actions that historically would have been a casus belli, that is, a reason for war Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of Russia

According to him, gas pipelines are critical infrastructure objects, the explosion of which is unacceptable.