Only Russia, China and Brazil voted in favor of the Moscow-drafted resolution, while the other 12 council members abstained.

In order for a resolution to be adopted in the Security Council, at least nine members must vote in favor of it, provided that none of its five permanent members, Russia, China, France, the United States and Britain, veto it.

Russia proposed the resolution last month, just days before the first anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine.

“Without an objective and transparent international investigation, the truth about what happened will not be revealed,” Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, told the council before the vote.