The UN Security Council (SC) is convening a meeting on March 8, which will be devoted to the situation in Ukraine. This became known from the schedule of events at the official portal organizations.

The meeting is scheduled for 15:00 (23:00 Moscow time).

Information about the Security Council meeting scheduled for Friday was also confirmed by the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky.

“I confirm that tomorrow we will celebrate March 8th with the next meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine,” he wrote in the Telegram channel.

It is noted that the upcoming UN Security Council meeting on the Ukrainian conflict will be the first in March: before that, representatives of the world organization discussed the situation in Ukraine on February 23.

Then, in February, Permanent Chairman of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that Ukraine could preserve itself as an independent state if it stopped showing open aggression towards Russia and honoring Nazi criminals as national heroes. According to the diplomat, the salvation of Ukraine is largely in the hands of the West.

Also on February 23, Nebenzya and his first deputy Dmitry Polyansky left the meeting of the UN General Assembly, which was dedicated to the “occupied territories” of Ukraine. Nebenzya stated that there are no “occupied territories” of Ukraine. There are new Russian territories, the diplomat noted.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.