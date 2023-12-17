Diplomats said that the fate of the draft resolution depends on the final negotiations between the United States, which has veto power in the Council, and the UAE, which drafted the text.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “We participated constructively and transparently throughout the entire process in an effort to agree on language that would be approved.”

He added, “The United Arab Emirates knows exactly what can and cannot be approved, and it is up to it if it wants to accomplish this.”

Diplomats said that the United States wants to soften the wording regarding the cessation of hostilities.

The draft text, currently seen by Reuters, calls for “an urgent and sustained cessation of hostilities to allow safe and unimpeded humanitarian access.”

The Council's decision requires approval by at least nine votes and no veto by the United States, France, China, Britain, or Russia.

The draft resolution aims to establish a United Nations monitoring mechanism in Gaza for aid delivered by land or sea or aid provided by countries that are not parties to the conflict. The United Nations will notify the Palestinian Authority and Israel of the delivery of this aid.