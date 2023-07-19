At the first meeting on artificial intelligence (AI) at the UN Security Council, leading diplomats and experts warned of the risks and threats, as well as the scientific and societal benefits of this emerging new generative technology. Although its development is advancing rapidly, much is still unknown about its long-term effects.

This Tuesday, the United Nations Security Council held its first meeting to address the dangers and challenges posed by the artificial intelligence (AI) at the global level. During the meeting, concerns about the role of large technology companies in the security of AI systems were highlighted, as well as the need to establish regulations and ethical principles that govern their development and use.

Jack Clark, co-founder of artificial intelligence company anthropic, warned about the risks inherent in the misunderstanding and unpredictable behavior of AI systems. Clark stressed the importance of countries working together to prevent the misuse of technology and develop testing methods to assess its capabilities and potential security flaws.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks before the UN Security Council during a meeting on Artificial Intelligence at the UN headquarters in New York, the United States, on July 18, 2023. REUTERS – BRENDAN MCDERMID

For his part, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, supported the idea of ​​establishing global standards to maximize the benefits and mitigate the risks of AI. Guterres proposed the creation of a new UN body, inspired by successful models such as the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, to take charge of AI governance by 2026..

What we have seen is just the beginning: never again will technological innovation move as slowly as now, Guterres said.

“Today I have urged the Security Council to approach Artificial Intelligence with a sense of urgency, a global perspective and a learning mindset. We must work together to adopt common measures of transparency, accountability and supervision of AI systems,” the UN chief wrote in a tweet.

“No country will be left untouched by AI, so we need to involve and engage the broadest coalition of international actors from all sectors,” said James Cleverly, UK Foreign Secretary. “Our common goal will be to consider the risks of AI and decide how they can be reduced through coordinated action.”

James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs addresses the UN Security Council during a meeting on Artificial Intelligence at the UN headquarters in New York, the United States, July 18, 2023. REUTERS – BRENDAN MCDERMID

Professor Zeng Yi, director of the Brain-Inspired Cognitive Intelligence Laboratory at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, supported the central involvement of the United Nations in establishing an AI framework to ensure world peace and security. He suggested the creation of a working group in the Security Council to look at short- and long-term challenges posed by AI.

Benefit or threat to world peace?

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the possible military uses of AI and the risks this entails for international peace and security. China and the United States expressed divergent positions on this issue.

On the one hand, China called for establishing guiding principles for AI and stressed the importance of regulating its development to prevent it from becoming a threat. On the other hand, the United States emphasized the need for an ethical and responsible approach in the military use of AI, with the aim of improving international security.

In this photo provided by United Nations Photo, a general view of the first Security Council meeting on artificial intelligence (AI) is held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the UN headquarters. This meeting, convened by the United Kingdom, addresses the theme “Artificial Intelligence: opportunities and risks for international peace and security”. The Secretary General intervened during the debate stating: “I urge the Council to approach this technology with a sense of urgency, a global lens and a learner’s mindset.” AP – Eskinder Debebe

Mention was also made of the military’s use of autonomous weapons on the battlefield or in other countries for assassination, such as the satellite-controlled AI robot that Israel sent to Iran to kill prominent nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Although there was consensus on the importance of regulating AI, Russia raised doubts about the need to discuss the issue in the Security Council. Moscow argued that there are already specialized platforms where a scientific and expert debate on AI is carried out. He also took the opportunity to criticize the United States for undermining confidence in its own industry of this type of technology.

The call for global action and multilateral cooperation was a constant in the interventions. Several countries highlighted the need to establish a coordinated structure to oversee and regulate the development of AI, and emphasized the critical role of the UN in this process.

A step towards AI control

Europe has led efforts to regulate artificial intelligence, and the European Union Parliament recently approved a comprehensive set of rules on AI. In this context, the Security Council meeting will provide a platform to listen to the opinions of experts and open a debate among the 15 members on the implications of AI.

The UK, which chaired the Council this month, hosted this first dedicated meeting on the subject, acknowledging both the enormous potential and significant risks associated with the use of AI, especially in areas such as autonomous weapons or nuclear arms control.

Given this scenario, the United Kingdom seeks to promote a multilateral approach to address the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence. British Ambassador Barbara Woodward stressed that the proper use of AI could benefit UN development programmes, improve humanitarian operations and contribute to conflict prevention. However, it is also necessary to address the serious security concerns that AI raises.

The UK is also slated to host an AI summit this year, where a global and multilateral discussion on this crucial issue is expected. As AI advances rapidly and poses increasing challenges, a coordinated approach and proper regulation is essential to ensure its responsible use and protect international peace and security.

FILE PHOTO: The Google, Microsoft and Alphabet logos and the words AI Artificial Intelligence are seen in this illustration taken on May 4, 2023. REUTERS – GIVEN RUVIC

The UN Security Council meeting marked a milestone in the discussion on artificial intelligence at the international level. While there are differences of opinion and approaches, it is clear that the international community recognizes the importance of regulating and governing AI to protect global peace and security.

With information from AP and Reuters