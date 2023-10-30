It is necessary to open another checkpoint to provide the Gaza Strip with everything it needs, since the aid coming through Rafah is not enough. This opinion was expressed on Monday, October 30, at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Middle East.

“Another crossing into Gaza is necessary if we want to make a difference. “Kerem Shalom between Israel and Gaza is the only crossing that is properly equipped and capable of handling a significantly larger number of trucks,” says TASS Statement by Lisa Duften, Head of the Humanitarian Financing and Resource Mobilization Division of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Foreign Ministry reported that over the past eight days, more than 100 trucks have delivered humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. They clarified that humanitarian aid includes water, food and medications.

On the same day, The New York Times, citing a senior US government official, reported that Israel had committed to allowing 100 trucks of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip across the border with Egypt every day. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said Egypt and the United States plan to expand humanitarian supplies to the enclave starting October 30.

At the same time, the founder of the organization “Physicians of Sweden for Human Rights” Marcello Ferrada de Noli said that there are several reasons for the delay in the delivery of humanitarian aid. However, if residents in the Gaza Strip are left without supplies of food and medicine, this will be a war crime, the expert believes.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

In the Gaza Strip, the number of victims exceeded 8.3 thousand people, and another 21 thousand were injured. According to the latest data, 5.4 thousand people were injured in Israel and more than 1.4 thousand died.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.