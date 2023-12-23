Yesterday night, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2720, which was presented by the UAE and demands that fundamental and concrete steps be taken to increase the flow of humanitarian aid that the Palestinians desperately need in the Gaza Strip, and to protect United Nations staff and humanitarian workers on the ground.

The resolution requests the Secretary-General of the United Nations to appoint a senior coordinator for humanitarian and reconstruction affairs, whose duties will include monitoring the shipments delivered to the Gaza Strip, verifying their humanitarian nature, and establishing an aid mechanism under the leadership of the United Nations to facilitate and accelerate the process of delivering aid to the Gaza Strip. .

The Security Council also called on all parties to the conflict to cooperate with the coordinator to ensure that he carries out his mandate without hindrance.

This resolution will strengthen the United Nations response to the situation and ensure that it receives the full support of the Security Council. The resolution also calls for urgent steps to allow humanitarian aid to enter immediately, safely, unhindered and on a large scale, and to stop hostilities in the Gaza Strip in a sustainable manner.

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, said: “The world has seen the suffering in Gaza and is working hard to provide assistance.”

She added, “This resolution will help provide aid in the required quantity,” describing the resolution as “considered an important step on this long path, and that the Security Council must assume its responsibility by ensuring the full implementation of this resolution.”

The resolution calls on the parties to the conflict to facilitate the use of all available roads to and around the Gaza Strip. The resolution also calls on the parties to the conflict to ensure the safety and security of United Nations employees and humanitarian workers, in light of the killing of more than 136 employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The resolution calls for the immediate release of all hostages without any restrictions or conditions and to ensure that they receive humanitarian aid. Last week, Her Excellency Ambassador Nusseibeh led a visit by current and future members of the Security Council to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, where members of the Security Council learned first-hand about the urgent need for more humanitarian aid and the inadequacy of the current system.

Council members also met with government and UN officials, and officials from humanitarian organizations working on the ground. They also saw thousands of trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from around the world unable to enter Gaza to provide relief to those in need, as this decision came to address all these challenges.