The UN Secretary General’s Office did not comment on the possible provocation with the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the nuclear power plant

The Office of the UN Secretary General has refused to comment on a possible provocation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at the Kursk and Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plants (NPP). This is reported by RIA Novosti.

They referred the question about the planned dirty bomb attack to the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA has not yet responded to this information.

Earlier, military correspondent Marat Khairullin reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were preparing a nuclear provocation – the explosion of a “dirty bomb”. According to him, the strike will be carried out on nuclear waste storage facilities at the nuclear power plant.

The Department of Internal Affairs of the Russian military-civil administration (UVD VGA) of the Kharkiv region accused Ukraine of planning strikes on the Kursk and Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plants (NPP) in order to accuse Russia of provocation.