The shadow of nuclear war has once again hung over the world as some countries threaten the possibility of using nuclear weapons. On August 6, UN Secretary General António Guterres expressed this opinion in his message on the occasion of commemorative events taking place in Japan, which are dedicated to the 78th anniversary of the American atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

“The drums of nuclear war are beating again. Distrust and divisions are growing. The nuclear shadow that hung over the world during the Cold War has reappeared, and some countries are again recklessly rattling the nuclear sword, threatening to use this means of destruction,” read out a message from the head of the world organization at an event in Hiroshima, his deputy, high representative for disarmament Izumi Nakamitsu.

On behalf of the Secretary General of the World Organization, she called on all countries to complete nuclear disarmament. In his message, Guterres called this the main goal of the UN.

“We will not rest until the nuclear shadow is gone once and for all. Pretty Hiroshima. Enough of Nagasaki,” read out Nakamitsu, the words of the UN Secretary General.

At the same time, Guterres, speaking about the victims of the bombing of Hiroshima, never named the country responsible for their death.

Earlier in the day, the people of Japan held a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the American atomic bombing of Hiroshima, which took place 78 years ago. The memorial ceremony was held at the Peace Memorial Park in the center of Hiroshima at 08:00 local time (02:00 Moscow time). It is attended by atomic bomb survivors and families of the victims, as well as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and ambassadors from some 110 countries, including diplomats from the United States and Ukraine.

In August 1945, American pilots dropped the atomic bomb “Baby” on Hiroshima. The power of the explosion was 13 kilotons of TNT, the radius of destruction was 1.6 km, the radius of the blast wave was 20 km. According to various estimates, from 70 thousand to 100 thousand people died on the first day after the explosion. By the end of 1945, the number of victims had risen to 140,000. Every year, this list is replenished when one of the Japanese who survived the American atomic bombings dies. Almost 5,000 new names have been added to the list over the past year. The total number of victims of the bombing to date exceeds 350 thousand people.