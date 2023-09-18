UN Secretary General Guterres discussed the conflict in Ukraine with Borrell and Michel

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the conflict in Ukraine with the head of the European Council Charles Michel and the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the UN press service.

It is noted that the parties discussed the Ukrainian conflict and its consequences, including for food security. In addition, Guterres, Michel and Borrell discussed climate change.

They also expressed concern about the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the Sahel, as well as the negative impact of a wave of unconstitutional government changes in the region.

It was previously reported that Borrell would discuss the prospect of reviving the grain deal with Guterres. “In July, Russia decided to abandon this deal. We will discuss with UN Secretary General Guterres ways and means of its revival,” said the head of European diplomacy.