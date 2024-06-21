UN Secretary General Guterres: the risk of expanding conflict in the Middle East is real

Due to the escalation of hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, there is a risk of expanding the conflict in the Middle East. This development of events was allowed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, reports TASS.

“The risk of expanding conflict in the Middle East is real and must be avoided,” the secretary general said.

He also expressed deep concern about the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Guterres recalled the Gaza Strip, which was damaged during the fighting, and stressed that the people of the Middle East and the whole world “cannot allow Lebanon to become another Gaza.”

Earlier, Hezbollah stated that in the event of a full-scale war, there would not be a single safe place left in Israel where one could hide from missiles.