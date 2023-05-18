The UN Human Rights Committee has ruled that Spain violated the right to political participation of the former president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont.

The resolution comes five years later and pulls the ears of the Spanish State for having suspended Puigdemont as an autonomous deputy without having been convicted. The judge of the National Court, Pablo Llarena, decreed the suspension of him as a deputy in application of the criminal procedure law, which contemplates the suspension of public charges in provisional prison and prosecuted for rebellion. Puigdemont was prosecuted in March 2018 and consequently lost the act of deputy. The opinion considers that the Spanish State violated article 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights because in his opinion the suspension “prior to a conviction, was not for reasons provided for in the legislation, which are reasonable and objective.”

The decision of the UN Human Rights Committee comes five years after the former president presented his complaint. “It confirms the violation of the political rights” of the former Catalan president in a way that “compromises the democratic reputation of the Spanish State”, as they have pointed out in the environment of the nationalist leader. “Spain is not a full democracy”, according to the urgent reaction of the Junts leader, through a video. Puigdemont has fully entered the campaign.

The committee gives Spain a period of 180 days to inform it of the measures it has adopted to apply its opinion and asks the State “to publish the committee’s opinion and give it wide dissemination.” It also calls for it to adopt all necessary measures “to prevent similar violations from being committed in the future.”

The opinion, on the other hand, does not consider that the requirement of physical presence for the investiture of Puigdemont constitutes a violation of the international pact on civil and political rights, although it indicates that “the return to the Spanish State would have inevitably resulted in his preventive detention.” “The only way to prevent the violation of his rights was to stay outside the territory of the State,” he says.

In January 2018, Carles Puigdemont, when he was already in Brussels, tried to be elected president of the Generalitat electronically, without attending the Catalan Parliament. Ciudadanos was the winning force in the elections on December 21, 2017. But it was Junts that gained the most support, since the independence movement, among its three formations, had an absolute majority. Puigdemont attended as the headliner and applied for the investiture.

The Constitutional Court prevented it. The argument was that the election could not be telematic and that it had to be in person. But if Puigdemont traveled to Barcelona to submit to the investiture vote, he ran the risk of being arrested, since at that time he was on trial for rebellion, a crime that declined after the ‘procés’ trial. He later went on to be prosecuted for sedition and now he is for aggravated embezzlement, after the reform of the Penal Code. Given the warnings of the Constitutional Court, the then president of the Parliament, Roger Torrent, suspended on January 30, 2018 the plenary session that was to invest Carles Puigdemont as president of the Generalitat for the second time. That election was postponed sine die and after several failed attempts, first by Jordi Turull and Jordi Sànchez, the Catalan Chamber elected Quim Torra as head of the Catalan Executive.