Spokesman for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarrick said that the UN World Organization has returned the tapestry with the image of “Guernica” by Pablo Picasso to its owner Nelson Rockefeller Jr. TASS.

“The Tapestry of Picasso’s Guernica was temporarily donated to the UN by Nelson Rockefeller in 1984. He has been outside the Security Council conference room since 1985. Nelson Rockefeller Jr., who now owns the tapestry, recently notified the UN that he intends to take it, ”he said.

The tapestry was created in 1955 from the original painting under the direction of Picasso himself.

Earlier it was reported that oil tycoon John Rockefeller is recognized as the richest man in the history of Western civilization.

At the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, his fortune was estimated at one and a half billion dollars. Today it is about $ 26 billion. At the time of the death of the oil tycoon, his fortune was equivalent to 1.6% of US GDP.