The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has requested additional data on the water supply to Crimea and the termination of Ukraine’s water supplies through the North Crimean Canal, reports RIA News with reference to the deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on international affairs Natalia Poklonskaya.

At the end of May, an appeal was sent to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. In it, Poklonskaya called on to condemn the actions of the Ukrainian authorities, which unilaterally stopped supplying fresh water to Crimea, as well as to take measures to resume water supply through the North Crimean Canal.

According to Poklonskaya, an official response came from the UN, signed by the director of the Office of Field Operations and the presence of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Georgette Gagnon. It proposes cooperation in providing additional information on the issue of access of Crimean residents to water and the situation with water supply on the peninsula.

The parliamentarian said that a request to the head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, to obtain the necessary information has already been prepared.

Recall that after the reunification of Crimea with the Russian Federation, Ukraine stopped supplying water to the peninsula from the Dnieper through the North Crimean canal.

Earlier, the State Duma said that the residents of Crimea have the legal right to receive Dnieper water through the North Crimean Canal, and this right must be upheld in international instances. Such a statement was made there after the head of the Kiev delegation to the trilateral contact group on Donbass, ex-President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk said that if a “humanitarian catastrophe” occurs, then Kiev can give water to “Ukrainians living in Crimea”, but not to the military and businesses.