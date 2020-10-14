The Committee on the Rights of the Child, the United Nations body that oversees the fulfillment of children’s rights, has reprimanded Spain for violating the rights of two immigrant children. The organization ensures that in the cases of two minors who arrived in Spain in 2016 and 2017, although they claimed to be children, the Administration pushed them into a process to decree their age that “did not have the necessary guarantees to protect their rights.” .

These two opinions are in addition to other recent warnings from the Committee on the same matter. In February of this year, the Committee condemned Spain for the hot return of a minor who jumped the Melilla fence in 2014. Months before, it had already expressed its concern about the vulnerable situation of unaccompanied foreign minors in Spain.

One of the cases on which the Committee is now ruling is that of a Cameroonian boy who had lived on the street since he was 10 years old and who decided to migrate in May 2015. At just 15 years old, he passed through Nigeria, Benin, Niger, Algeria and Morocco until jumping the fence of Ceuta in April 2016. There he told that he was born in 2000, but, according to his complaint, they advised him to avoid declaring that he was a minor so as not to be forced to remain in the autonomous city and be able to be transferred to the Peninsula. Treated as an adult, he ended up living on the streets of Madrid until in October 2016 a relative sent him his original birth certificate. The Cameroon consulate in Madrid ended up issuing the biometric passport in March 2017 that confirmed his minority, but by then it was expulsion meat.

Suffering from tuberculosis and malaria, the Prosecutor’s Office decreed in January 2017 that he was over 18 years old because the boy refused to have an X-ray of the wrist to determine his age. These forensic tests that migrant children are subjected to present significant margins of error and the Cameroonian did not want to submit to them. Although they did not allow a lawyer or a guardian to accompany him, the boy presented a photocopy of his birth certificate to prove that he was still a child (the original was at the consulate to process his passport), his original identity card and his Consular registration certificate. But the Prosecutor’s Office did not consider it valid and assumed that if he did not want to undergo the forensic examination it was so that his true age would not be revealed. When he finally had the passport in his hands, the boy asked the Prosecutor’s Office to review the decision that had turned him into an adult, but the latter refused.

The second case is that of a 17-year-old Algerian who arrived in Almería by boat in 2017. X-rays of his wrist showed that he was over 19 years old and, then, his admission to the Foreigners Internment Center (CIE ) of Aluche, in Madrid. During his stay at the center, the young man denounced, one of the agents hit him with a stick. In this case, the Prosecutor’s Decree was not revised either, when the minor proved to be a minor with his birth certificate.

In its opinion of 29 May, the Committee recalls that the documents available must be considered authentic unless there is evidence to the contrary, and the statements of the children must be taken into account. It also considers that, in both cases, Spain failed to comply with the provisional measure requested by the United Nations, during the examination of the case, to transfer both children to a center for the protection of minors. The rulings also warn that States should avoid basing their decisions on “medical methods based on the analysis of bones and the examination of teeth, which can be imprecise, have wide margins of error, and can also be traumatic and give rise to unnecessary legal proceedings “.

The decision obliges Spain to prevent similar violations from being committed in the future and demands that a free representation be quickly appointed during the age determination procedure for these children. It also determines that the State must compensate children, even offering them the opportunity to regularize their administrative situation in Spain.

Fundación Raíces, which has brought these two cases and nine more to Geneva, denounces the “racist and discriminatory treatment” that the Administration gives to these children. Its president, Lourdes Reyzábal, maintains that these opinions are “much more than a slap on the wrist to Spain” and that the denounced events continue to be repeated. “It seems incredible to us that today, in Madrid and in other cities, the Prosecutor’s Office continues to turn children who have proven their minority of age into adults, in the only way they can, through their corresponding embassies and consulates “