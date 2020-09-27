The annual meeting of the highest international level, which for seven decades has convened political leaders in the emblematic United Nations General Assembly, commemorated its 75th anniversary this week at a moment of inflection in history towards a world more polarized than ever. A planet ravaged by the pandemic, conflicts, with an economy in recession and growing inequality. This is a very different scenario from the one that took place at the signing of the founding charter in San Francisco on June 26, 1945, in a small-scale event that included delegates from 50 nations. A world that emerged from the devastation of World War II with the determination to create a space for international cooperation to save itself and future generations from the scourge of war and dehumanization.

Three-quarters of a century have passed and part of the optimism that marked its birth has faded in the face of the push of extreme nationalism and rampant unilateralism. This time the leaders did not travel to New York for their speeches but instead sent videos that were heard in the half-empty Assembly room in the legendary building in East Manhattan, this week darker than usual.

The normal atmosphere of bustle that usually presides over the week of the Assembly was absent, in which 193 delegations enter into frenzied activity, hundreds of visitors descend on the city creating the notorious traffic chaos between busy schedules, protocols and security systems, and, for of course, the usual protests of rigor surrounding the magnificent building designed by Oscar Niemeyer and Le Corbusier.

The Covid-19 “has exposed the fragility of the world,” declared the secretary general, António Guterres, in his speech commemorating the 75th anniversary. Vulnerabilities, he said, that can only be addressed together. He listed the crises that plague the world and recalled the important victories of the UN: peace treaties, decolonization, the establishment of human rights standards, the end of apartheid in South Africa, the eradication of diseases, the reduction of hunger, the development of the international law and environmental agreements. At the same time, he denounced that gender inequality continues to be “the greatest challenge.”

As an antidote to polarization, Guterres appealed for a new multilateralism based on civil society, cities, businesses, local authorities and youth, and urged leaders to work together and preserve the organization’s most important success since its inception. foundation: cooperation.

China charges against the US



In the absence of the usual US leadership, Chinese President Xi Jinping and French leader Emmanuel Macron made the anniversary meaningful with appeals to multilateralism, and cautious optimism about the UN’s ability to renew its sense of the issue. confrontation of current challenges. In a superpower tone, Xi said that no country should have the right to control the destiny of others and reserve the benefits of development for itself. A veiled critique of American arrogance.

The anniversary found two of the founding partners and promoters of the organization, the United Kingdom and the United States, outside the creed of multilateralism. Both are engulfed in a new nationalism away from the spirit of international cooperation to which they constantly resort to support their agendas. Although yesterday the British ‘premier’ recognized the need to join forces against the coronavirus

President Trump reverted to his privileged position in front of 182 speakers in an opportunity to once again disdain the world community and the UN and sell provincial nationalism in the form of an election advertisement. In another snub to the United Nations, the United States delegated its representation to its acting deputy ambassador, Cherith Norman Chalet, who devalued the organization’s results for resisting “significant reform.”