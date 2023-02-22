The UN said it was not authorized to confirm statements about explosions at Nord Stream

United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said that the world organization is not authorized to independently verify reports of what happened at Nord Stream. This is reported RIA News.

“I reiterate that the UN is not in a position to confirm or verify any of the allegations regarding these incidents,” DiCarlo said. She added that the organization is waiting for the results of the investigation into the circumstances of the sabotage, which is jointly conducted by Denmark, Germany and Sweden.

DiCarlo also urged all stakeholders to exercise restraint, avoid speculation and refrain from baseless accusations to prevent further escalation.

Earlier, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, announced Moscow’s intention to seek a UN investigation into the explosions at Nord Stream. He pointed out that Russia has circulated in the Security Council a draft resolution that proposes an investigation into the sabotage at the pipelines under the auspices of the organization’s Secretary General.