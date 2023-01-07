The UN refrained from assessing the intentions of the United States, Germany and France to transfer infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Ukraine. This was announced on Friday, January 6, by the representative of the Secretary General of the international organization Stéphane Dujarric.

During the briefing, he was asked about the attitude of the UN leadership to such military assistance.

“We have been repeatedly asked about the supply of weapons in one way or another. Our goal, what we would like to see, is the end of the conflict in accordance with the UN Charter and international law,” Dujarric replied.

Earlier in the day, Washington announced a new $3 billion weapons package for Kyiv that includes 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 100 M113 armored personnel carriers, 138 HMMWVs, as well as towed 105mm howitzers, tens of thousands of ammunition, ammunition, spare parts, and more.

It is noted that Germany will also participate in this initiative, which will provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems and Marder infantry fighting vehicles. The corresponding statement was published on the website of the White House on the same day.

Also on January 4, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, confirmed that France would supply Kyiv with AMX-10RC wheeled tanks and Bastion armored vehicles. At the same time, it was reported that President Emmanuel Macron, during a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, promised to supply Kyiv with AMX-10RC wheeled tanks.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Back in April, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note to all NATO countries because of military supplies to Kyiv. The head of the department, Sergei Lavrov, in turn, noted that any cargo that contains weapons for the Ukrainian army would become a legitimate target for the Russian Armed Forces.

Western countries have increased military support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special military operation, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. Its main task was to protect the population of Donbass.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.