MFA: UN turned out to be powerless in the issue of connecting Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT system

The UN admitted that it turned out to be powerless in the issue of influencing Western countries to fulfill the Russian conditions for the grain deal and, in particular, in the issue of connecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Vershinin, reports RIA News.

“Those three issues that you mentioned are very important: restoring supplies of ammonia, spare parts for agricultural machinery and reconnecting Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT. In essence, unfortunately, during the last consultations, the UN members admitted that they could not do anything. They even said that there were no such prospects. It is very sad,” the diplomat said.

At the same time, Vershinin noted that “palliative solutions” do not help in this matter.

Earlier, the diplomat named the expected day of completion of the grain deal. “We are working to ensure that July 18 is the time for the completion of those agreements that are not being implemented,” he said.