UN Assistant Secretary General Jencsa: the conflict in Ukraine began in 2014, not in 2022

The UN recognized 2014 as the start date of the conflict in Ukraine. This fact was confirmed at a meeting of the UN Security Council (SC) by Assistant Secretary General of the organization Miroslav Jenča, reports RIA News.

“The armed conflict in Ukraine did not begin on February 24, 2022, but has been ongoing in the east of the country since 2014,” stated the Assistant Secretary General.

Earlier, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, said that the start of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine is connected with Russia’s desire to end the war started by Kiev in 2014. According to the president, it was Ukraine that started it, and Russia’s goal is to stop it.