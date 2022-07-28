The UN opposed the statements of Kim Jong-un about the readiness to use nuclear weapons

Statements by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that he is ready to use nuclear weapons are unacceptable. Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson of the UN Secretary General, spoke out against such rhetoric of the DPRK chairman at a briefing of the organization, reports RIA News.

“We are against any rhetoric regarding the use of such deadly weapons and continue to call for the resumption of negotiations on the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” the UN spokesman responded to Kim Jong-un’s words.

Earlier, the leader of North Korea issued an official statement on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the end of the Korean War (1950-1953). In it, he declared his readiness to launch a retaliatory war with the use of strategic nuclear weapons in the event of an attempt to attack the DPRK.