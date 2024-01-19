Francesca Albanese (46 years old, Ariano Irpino, Campania, Italy) is blunt when she bluntly describes the crimes that Israel is committing in Gaza. This Italian lawyer, UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories for a year and a half, avoids being categorical when talking about genocide, because the International Court of Justice must still “analyze” it. , but all her arguments lead to one conclusion: the war in the Strip “is the monstrosity of our century,” she says in an interview with this newspaper, sitting on the stairs of a hotel so she can respond without the noise of the environment. Having just landed in Spain, invited by the United Left MEP Manu Pineda (president of the Delegation for Relations with Palestine in the European Parliament), she believes that the time has come for Western governments to move from condemnations to action.

Ask. Do you believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza?

Answer. I strongly support South Africa's decision to call for preventive measures [ante el Tribunal Internacional de Justicia] because I think it is very likely that genocide is being committed in Gaza.

Q. Because?

R. Because genocide is the destruction of a people in whole or in part through various acts of slaughter, inflicting severe mental or physical harm and creating conditions that make life impossible. Look at the result of three months of bombing. Prohibited weapons, which should not be used in highly populated areas like Gaza, have been used against a population that lives trapped in 365 square kilometers, where the population has received mass evacuation orders and where there are 1.9 million forcibly displaced people crowded into the south of the Strip that are being bombed while we are speaking. The deaths of 24,000 people have already been confirmed, between 7,000 and 9,000 missing and 10,000 children murdered. 70% of the victims are women and children.

Q. Is it then a genocide?

R. What is this? These figures do not have a parallel with any of the current conflicts. Think of the Srebrenica genocide, with 8,000 killed. Consider the two-year Russian-Ukrainian war, where the death toll is probably less than 8,000. [civiles]. It is the monstrosity of our century. And, furthermore, many more people are going to die due to the lack of medical care for the 60,000 injured. Palestinians are dying of cold and hunger and we collectively have no idea how to react to this monstrosity.

Q. Do you think South Africa's lawsuit against Israel can succeed?

R. There are many factors. Technically, I would say yes, because they are calling for interim measures, including a ceasefire. It seems the most logical thing with this level of slaughter. As the South African team said, it is the first genocide in history that is being televised by the victims. The court will then have to take its time to analyze the correlation between the genocidal intent that South Africa has already fully documented and the carnage, destruction and suffering. But there are also political factors.

Q. Do you think they can influence the court?

R. I hope they do not influence the court, which is independent. But, still, we are human beings and it affects us in the environment in which we live. The judges will not go to Gaza and they will not send investigators. And the narrative that continues to be spread and amplified in the West is that Israel's actions are self-defense.

Q. Is this narrative false?

R. The right to defend itself is something else, which does not mean that Israel does not have the right to defend itself. This is the part that many people have a hard time understanding, because the concept of self-defense in international law is very specific, very limited, and very technical. Israel would have this right due to the Hamas attacks of October 7, to neutralize and repel the attack, restore law and order and take measures to enforce it in Gaza. The right that Israel has invoked is that of waging war and using military force, which, according to the jurisprudence of the International Court of Justice, does not exist, especially since it still occupies Palestinian territory. But even if the right to self-defense existed, there would still be rules. But there are so many violations that you can't separate one from the other.

Francesca Albanese, this Thursday minutes before the interview. Samuel Sanchez

Q. As which?

R. Israel knows that if it uses almost one-ton bombs in densely populated areas without warning it will cause extermination. They know that with the ban and the entry of water, food, medicine and fuel, the population will die of hunger. A thousand children have been amputated without anesthesia. The principle of proportionality, of precautions, of the protection of civilians… Israel has bombed hospital after hospital. And that is why it is essential to examine the entire context, which is supported by genocidal rage.

Q. What is it referring to?

R. All those genocidal statements that were uttered by military and political leaders, like Palestinians are human animals. Or the biblical concept of Amalekinvoked by himself [primer ministro israelí, Benjamín] Netanyahu, who alludes to the destruction of everything, including women and children. It's hell and it's crazy that we can't stop it.

Q. Netanyahu has stated that he will not stop until the hostages are freed and until Hamas is annihilated. How can a ceasefire be achieved?

The special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Palestine, Francesca Albanese, this Thursday in Madrid. Samuel Sanchez

R. I'm very worried about the hostages. They cannot be safe in a place that is being bombed. There are hostages who have been shot by Israeli soldiers, because they thought they were Palestinians, despite the fact that they were carrying a white flag.

Q. What can the international community do then?

R. Western countries are still in the state of mind of condemnation or calling for moderation or respect for international law. But international law was not respected even before October 7. This level of impunity for violence is systemic and structural, creating the risk of generating more violence. There are decades of condemnation without action. Israel has not paid for the five previous wars against Gaza, in which 5,300 people were killed over 16 years, including 1,200 children. Therefore, the secretary general [de la ONU, António Guterres] He said that October 7th did not start on October 7th. You build peace with peace and not with war. So it is time for action for Western governments, including the Spanish one.

Q. As?

R. This is what, in my view, a progressive leader does: have the courage that South Africa has had. It takes courage and a great moral compass to be on the right side of history. And what I am saying should not be read as something detrimental to Israelis. I think we need compassion towards both peoples because they have both suffered pain differently.

Q. There are countries that continue to sell weapons to Israel.

R. For me this is complicity with a Government that is committing crimes. It is not necessary to support the thesis that Israel commits genocide in Gaza to stop selling weapons. It must be done if war crimes are committed. And Israel has disproportionately destroyed Gaza's infrastructure, made the Strip uninhabitable, erased entire families, doctors, journalists… If this is not enough to take high-level diplomatic, political and economic measures, what else? needed? The message that Western countries are sending to Israel is that it can continue. And the message that the world is sending to the Palestinians is that they can continue to die.

Q. Is the international legal system in danger?

R. Yes, because international law is only as strong as the will of States to enforce it.

Q. You have been accused of anti-Semitism for stating that the lobby Jew controlled the United States. What consequences has this accusation brought you?

R. Anyone who dares to criticize Israel faces accusations of anti-Semitism. It's a way to divert attention from my message and the work I've done for 18 months. They are not questioning my research or my legal interpretations or my claims about the existence of a regime of apartheid in the occupied Palestinian territory that functions as a military dictatorship. They've been digging through everything I've said for decades on my Facebook account. And it's something I said after the 2008 war in Gaza. Nowadays I would never say “lobby Jew”. And not because I fear accusations of anti-Semitism, but because it is not correct. First of all, because those who support Israel are not only Jews, there are also Christian Zionists. And, for example, in the United States, Jews are protesting and telling Israel not to attack Gaza in their name. But does this unfortunate phrase make me an anti-Semite? I am someone who has dedicated my entire life to the defense of human rights, including the recognition of the Holocaust.

Q. But she must carry out her work as a rapporteur without being able to enter Palestine, because Israel does not allow it. Do you think she can come back?

R. I am trying and it is not easy because Israel interprets international law as it pleases. But in 18 months they haven't allowed me.

