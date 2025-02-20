The UN Rapporteur for Palestine asks Spain to stop flights with military material to Israel

The United Nations rapporteur for the Palestinian occupied territories, Francesca Albanese, has publicly asked Spain to act to prevent the transfer of weapons from Spanish territory to Israel, where the Israeli army continues to launch attacks against Palestinian areas.

Albanese has thus reacted to the information published on Thursday by eldiario.es, in which it is revealed that more than 60,000 pieces of weapons have left in airplanes from Spain to Israel on a route that continues in 2025. “I implore the Spanish government, which He has been an increasingly visible defender of international law, who stops all military flights to Israel, ”he said.

In a statement released on their social networks, The UN Rapporteur He states that “Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people should not be possible thanks to Spanish land and work.” In addition, he explains that continuing to allow this type of shipping “not only would constitute a contravention of article 1 common from the Geneva Convention, but also a violation of the obligations of the states to end the illegal occupation of Palestine by Israel and to prevent and stop the genocide, as determined by the International Court of Justice. ”

This Albanese refers to Opinion last July of the Court of The Hague, in which the Member States is urged to suspend trade and investments that can contribute in some way to the illegal Israeli occupation. In line with that opinion, the United Nations General Assembly approved last September A resolution In the same sense, with 124 votes, including that of Spain.

The investigation to which Eldiario has had access discovers flights with military material from Zaragoza to Tel Aviv from January 2024 to the present, despite the suspension of shipments and transit announced by the Government. The research teams belong to the Progressive International, Palestinian Youth Movement and American Friends Service Committee organizations.

Criticism and complaints of the left

Podemos has also asked the end of flights to Israel. “The Government of Spain lies again and it is shown that it has allowed 60,000 pieces of weapons to be sent to Israel by plane from Zaragoza, from January 2024 to the present,” said the general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra.

United Left, meanwhile, has filed a complaint this Thursday before the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court for the sending of weapons to Israel from Spanish territory. Political formation requests an exhaustive investigation into the possible participation of Spanish ports in the transit of military material for the conflict in the Middle East.

This week, the National Court rejected a request from the Palestinian community of Catalonia to require the Government documentation related to export licenses and current authorizations for transfer of defense material to Israel. On the other hand, the Rescop and various social organizations have intensified their actions to demand from the central government the implementation of a complete embargo of weapons against Israel. In his statement entitled ‘End to arms trade with Israel’, they can prohibit exports and imports, but also the interruption of the traffic of defense material through Spanish ports to the Israeli country.

The Eurodiputa Jaume Asens (Sumar-Common) has said in turn: “The investigation of Eldiario.es shows the holes of the export and/or armament transit prohibition to Israel. We demand from Minister Albares review the protocols and a public explanation of what happened. ”