A week after the devastating floods that devastated the town of Derna, in eastern Libya, the UN this Sunday raised the death toll in the tragedy to nearly 11,300. The data, provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), portrays the magnitude of the human drama that caused the collapse of the two dams located on the Wadi Derna river in the midst of the storm ‘Daniel’.

“The unprecedented floods left approximately 11,300 dead and 10,100 missing in Derna alone, while another 170 people have died in other parts of eastern Libya,” OCHA said in a statement in which it acknowledged that “these numbers are expected to increase.” as search and rescue teams continue their work.

The latest balance sheet offered by the United Nations was questioned by the Libyan Red Crescent after the figures were attributed to data from this local organization. “What are the sources?” asked Taufiq al Shukri, a spokesperson for the NGO, who stressed that “the official reports are issued by the agency authorized by the Libyan authorities.” Likewise, he pointed out that search and rescue operations are going “better” in Derna with the participation of local and foreign teams, as reported by the German news agency DPA.

The Minister of Health of the government that controls eastern Libya, Othman Abdeljalil, reported on Saturday that there are 3,252 deaths, in a new demonstration that calculations differ depending on the sources. In any case, the authorities themselves expect the death toll to increase to 20,000, according to Abdulmenam al Gaizi, mayor of Derna.

Latest findings Members of Malta’s Civil Protection locate “hundreds of bodies” in a bay

Dressed in white divers and masks, emergency teams continued their work this Sunday tirelessly to locate the bodies of the missing. According to the testimonies of the inhabitants of Derna, most of these people would be found buried in the mud, among the destroyed buildings, under the trees felled by the flood, in the cars that were crushed or even dragged into the sea. Mediterranean. The latter was witnessed this Sunday by a rescue team from the Malta Civil Protection Department, which found “hundreds of bodies” in a bay and was able to recover a few dozen bodies, according to the ‘Times of Malta’ newspaper. “There were probably about 400, but it is difficult to say,” said the director of the Maltese rescuers, Natalino Bezzina, who explained that access to the site was difficult due to the strong winds.

Lack of medicines



OCHA specified that “the humanitarian situation is particularly difficult in Derna, where urgent multi-sectoral assistance is needed to save lives and alleviate suffering.” “The limited operational health facilities face staff shortages and a lack of equipment, medicines and supplies,” he warned.

The United Nations agency also highlighted that there are more than 40,000 displaced by the catastrophe, according to data from the World Organization for Migration (IOM). In that sense, he warned that with this exodus “the risk of exposure to anti-personnel mines and other explosives after years of conflict is increasing.”

The Libyan authorities have meanwhile begun the complicated process of identifying and counting the bodies, but hundreds of people were already hastily buried in the first days. Meanwhile, the international mobilization continues and planes with aid continue to land at the airport of Benghazi, the main city in the east. Brigades from France, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates are deployed on the ground.