Hundreds of millions of people face the dilemma every day of confining themselves to avoid catching the new coronavirus and slowing the advance of the pandemic or going to work to survive and eat. The majority, poor in poor countries, informal workers who live from day to day and do not have a support network if their income disappears, choose the latter. Thus, it is impossible to bend the contagion curve, as has been achieved in advanced economies by confining the population, and SARS-CoV2 continues its unstoppable expansion. It is the conclusion of a study by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which proposes that the governments of developing nations guarantee a temporary basic income, while the pandemic lasts, to people in situations of poverty or at serious risk to fall into it. And thus end the dilemma between the possibility of suffering from covid-19 or hunger.

Specifically, the report Temporary basic income: protecting the poor and vulnerable in developing countries, published on Thursday, proposes that 132 low- and middle-income countries guarantee a basic income for a limited time for almost 3 billion people, almost 40% of the global population. “This is not an appeal for donations, it is not an aid from the UN Emergency Fund for the poorest nations, but a proposal for the governments of those countries to examine their options to face the pandemic”, clarifies Achim Steiner, administrator from UNDP in an interview by Zoom.

The expansion of SARS-CoV2 has accelerated in recent weeks, especially in developing countries and emerging economies where rates of informal work, without unemployment benefits or other public assistance, are high. “We need unusual solutions, we have to think differently because the biggest challenge we face right now is that, in the absence of treatment and vaccines, this pandemic will continue to spread,” says Steiner. “The problem is that by trying to contain it, we have an impact on people’s economic and social livelihoods. And clearly, in developing countries in particular, where there is no social safety net, where between 70% and 80% of people earn their living through the informal sector, a confinement means that they have no income. A temporary basic support is a legitimate option to consider in national strategies, “he details.

“The predictions on poverty and the loss of jobs and income that were made two or three months ago are beginning to come true now,” warns George Gray Molina, chief of strategic policy and economist at UNDP, during a telematic meeting with journalists. According to his calculations, between 70 and 100 million people could fall into extreme misery (living on less than $ 1.90 a day -1.63 euros a day-) due to the economic crisis triggered by covid-19. That forecast is already a real problem. For this reason, Gray urges that his proposal be heard and implemented as soon as possible. There is no time to lose. “We have reached more than 14 and a half million cases this week. It took three months to reach the first million, then it has increased at the rate of a million a week, and lately, a million every four or five days,” he warns.

Doubting how less developed economies could afford such a measure, UNDP researchers have calculated the cost and where it might come from. “It’s doable,” Steiner says. “Countries have different poverty lines,” Gray notes. The UNDP proposal is to ensure that all citizens are above these limits, either by completing their meager income or by transferring a fixed amount that they have calculated at 5.50 dollars a day (4.74 euros a day), as this is the most common poverty line.

Guaranteeing a minimum income of $ 5.50 a day to 2.78 billion people living in poverty in 132 countries would cost $ 465 billion a month

In the first case – adapting the aid to the national poverty line – if the line is at $ 1.90 a day, an income of 3.20 should be guaranteed to each citizen. If the threshold is $ 3.20, each person should get a minimum of 5.50. And where poverty is living on $ 5.50 or more, like most of Latin America or Europe, then you would have to guarantee up to $ 13 a day. Carrying out this measure would cost approximately $ 200 billion a month. The option of a uniform aid of 5.50 dollars a day for 2.78 billion people would represent an investment of 465,000 million per month.

Such resources could come, according to Gray, from three sources. “We do not propose additional taxes because this is a temporary measure, which will last six, nine or 12 months, until a vaccine or a cure is found. But we are talking about reusing existing resources,” he explains. One of them is the debt that developing countries pay to their creditors. The G20 has already agreed to a moratorium on the payment of the debt to the 77 poorest countries in the world, but UN Secretary General António Guterres has called for that suspension to be extended to all developing countries, including middle-income countries, as well as small island states.

If done, that extended debt suspension would amount to $ 3.1 trillion this year, which is what developing countries would disburse to their borrowers in 2020, UNDP estimates. An amount that would totally or partially cover —depending on the option— the temporary basic income proposed by the agency for the remainder of the year. Another source could be, according to the agency, directing fossil fuel subsidies to people. And finally, it suggests a kind of self-financing aid system. “The majority of cash transfers to the poor or vulnerable go to consumption and have a very strong multiplier effect at the local level. And part of the investment will be recovered through direct or indirect taxes that could in turn finance part of the aid itself. “says Gray.

In addition to financing the measure, there are other challenges, such as the administrative one. How to find and make payments to so many people, many unregistered and out of the system? “We have seen a lot of innovation with digital tools in recent months,” says the expert. And there is the experience of countries that have already implemented aid packages for those most in need. Most are wealthy, but there are also developing nations that have initiated programs to protect the most vulnerable, such as Togo. Many, however, will have to invent their own answers.

“Clearly we are in uncharted territory. But we can take advantage of the best practices of many countries and try to apply them in an exceptional situation to establish an extraordinary set of measures to address what would otherwise be an unmanageable situation in many countries. “Steiner adds. “We are in an unprecedented situation. It needs unprecedented responses. The number of infections and deaths continues to increase exponentially. What we have done so far is not enough.”

