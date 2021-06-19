The United Nations Organization presented its Humanitarian Response Plan to Venezuela for 2021 on Friday, for which it requires 708.1 million dollars to help 4.5 million people who are in vulnerable situations in the country. The assistance would be channeled through more than 220 programs.

The UN calls on its member countries and partners to expand humanitarian aid for 4.5 million Venezuelan citizens living in poverty, in the country with the highest inflation rate in the world and great difficulties in acquiring basic products from the family basket , in addition to health needs in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The plan seeks to give continuity and expand the impact of the humanitarian response in Venezuela. Throughout 2020, we reached 4.9 million people with some type of assistance,” said Jan Harfst, resident coordinator of the United Nations and Humanitarian Coordinator. commissioned in Venezuela.

To reach the new goal of helping at least 4.5 million Venezuelans in vulnerable situations, the organization requires around 708.1 million dollars, with which it hopes to meet the most urgent needs.

According to the United Nations, the aid would be channeled through 223 projects: in the health sectors; water, sanitation and hygiene; food security and nutrition; accommodation; protection; and education.

“Achieving the goals of financing and access to the most vulnerable people will allow the implementation of 223 projects by 144 humanitarian actors, which include United Nations agencies and international and national NGOs that will work in collaboration with national institutions,” said Harfst. .

Increasingly, the economic and humanitarian crisis is deepening in Venezuela, forcing more than 5.6 million people to leave their country since 2015. Most have settled in other Latin American and Caribbean nations that have also asked for support from international organizations to respond to the migration crisis.

On Thursday, the International Donors Conference, organized by Canada, with the participation of more than 30 countries and the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank, made a commitment to contribute 1,554 million dollars to help refugees, nations shelter and people who are still in Venezuelan territory in a vulnerable situation.

This assistance will be provided through grants and loans. However, the Venezuelan government attacked the initiative, which it described as a “media farce”, and questioned the true destination of those funds obtained through what it called “anti-Venezuelan political propaganda, which is also highly profitable.”

With EFE and local media