The Gaza Strip has the highest level of food crisis, with 79% of the population in a state of emergency in the Palestinian enclave. About this on December 21 reported Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) citing the report of the global initiative “Integrated Phase Classification of Food Security” (IPC).

“According to the report, the entire population of the Gaza Strip for the forecast period (December 8, 2023 – February 7, 2024) is classified as IPC Phase 3 or higher (crisis or worse). Among them, 79% of the population is in a state of emergency (IPC phase 4) or disaster (IPC phase 5),” states the FAO website.

The report also highlights that the risk of famine in the enclave increases with each additional day of fighting and with limited access to humanitarian aid.

“The extreme concentration or isolation of people in inadequate shelters or areas without basic services is a major contributor to the risk of famine,” the publication notes.

In addition, the document states that at least one in four households in Gaza, equivalent to more than half a million people, faces catastrophic food shortages.

FAO also draws attention to the alarmingly high rate of acute malnutrition among children under five years of age and the high level of child mortality.

Earlier, on December 19, it was reported that as a result of Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, more than 19.6 thousand Palestinians were killed and another 52.5 thousand people were injured.

The day before, Human Rights Watch (HRW), which investigates human rights violations around the world, accused the Israeli government of deliberately starving civilians in the Gaza Strip as part of its offensive into Palestinian territory.

On the same day, Martin Griffiths, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip had become “the worst in the world” as people could not even escape from the enclave. He emphasized that even more people could die from hunger diseases than from fighting.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.