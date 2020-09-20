The Permanent Mission of Russia to the UN has opened a photo exhibition on the fight of Russian doctors and volunteers against coronavirus infection at the headquarters of the organization. This was announced on September 20 by the press secretary of the permanent mission Fyodor Strzhizhovsky.

“Since September 18, delegates from all UN member states participating in the“ high-level ”week of the UN General Assembly have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with a photo exhibition at the headquarters <...> It is being held as part of the“ Please Breathe! ”Project and is dedicated to the efforts of Russian doctors and volunteers to combat COVID-19 “, – leads “RIA News” words by Strzhizhovsky.

He noted that the exposition includes the best pictures of Russian photographers that they took during the pandemic. In addition, according to him, the exhibition will also feature photographic materials about the Russian vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V.

“Despite the fact that this year only the heads of the permanent missions of the participating countries will take part in full-time participation in the opening of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, they will all be able to appreciate the achievements of domestic medicine and the selfless work of our health professionals,” the press secretary added. …

In early September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the dedication of the volunteers during the pandemic and thanked them for their courage, solidarity and “sensitive, kind hearts.”

At the end of August, a solemn presentation of commemorative medals “For disinterested contribution to the organization of the All-Russian action of mutual aid #WeVmeste” took place in Moscow.

In June, Putin instituted new awards for doctors and volunteers for their services in the fight against epidemics and saving the lives of patients – the Pirogov Order and the Luka Krymsky Medal.

Current information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.