The Iranian parliament said the temporary agreement that gave the International Atomic Energy Agency an additional three months to obtain recordings being made inside nuclear plants in Iran has now been completed. This occurs days before the talks resume in Vienna to try to get the United States to return to the nuclear agreement and for Tehran to respect the agreed limits.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will no longer have access to surveillance cameras at Iranian nuclear plants. This was announced by the president of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, on state television this Sunday, May 23.

And it is that the temporary agreement that Iran and the IAEA had agreed on February 23 of this year to extend the monitoring and verification activities at Iranian nuclear plants for three months.

This pact postponed the implementation of a law that the Iranian Parliament approved in December 2020 and that ordered the suspension of part of the inspections of the UN nuclear body if the European signatories of the Nuclear Agreement did not lift the oil and banking sanctions against the nation. Persian.

“The strategic law must definitely be complied with, in accordance with the term established in it. The Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) has also emphasized this many times. The May 22 deadline, which marks the end of the three-month span, must be met. After these three months, the International Atomic Energy Agency will definitely not have the right to access the images from the camera (of Iranian nuclear sites) or transfer them, ”stressed the president of the parliament.

In this May 28, 2020 file photo, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, center, is surrounded by a group of lawmakers after being elected speaker of parliament in Tehran, Iran. © Vahid Salemi via AP

With that decision, one of the most important surveillance activities that the IAEA had to verify that Iran was respecting the enriched uranium limits established by the 2015 nuclear agreement ceases.

This pact included the so-called Additional Protocol, which gave the UN body the authority to inspect Iranian plants and access information about its nuclear activities. Thanks to this, the international entity could collect hundreds of thousands of images that were captured daily by its own surveillance cameras. There were so many that the images from Iran represented almost half of all those collected by the IAEA in the world, according to the organism.

The mechanism was so useful that the then director of the IAEA Yukiya Amano assured in 2018 that the entity had “the world’s strongest verification regime in Iran”, Thanks to the nuclear agreement and the additional protocol that the Persian nation had signed three years ago with the five member countries of the UN Security Council and with the European Union.

What will happen to the images that have already been recorded at Iran’s nuclear plants?

But now, that surveillance will have to stop. And not only that, but there is a possibility that Tehran has erased the images that had been captured at its nuclear plants since February. Although the president of the Iranian parliament did not confirm this information, the conservative legislator Alireza Salimi asserted that they had already been eliminated.

“The (International Atomic Energy) Agency had a three-month term that came to an end yesterday. Your time is up and according to the law, all recordings must be deleted. Mr. (Ali Akbar) Salehi (head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran) must come here and announce that because the Agency’s deadline was missed, the images were deleted. This is what the law clearly stipulates, ”said Salimi in a parliamentary session.

On the other hand, an official from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council who requested anonymity told state television that the recordings had not yet been erased and that the IAEA could access them only if they managed to extend the temporary pact for 30 days. more.

“If it lasts for a month and if during this period the great powers accept Iran’s legal demands, then the data will be handed over to the body. Otherwise, the images will be erased forever, ”said the official.

But none of this has been confirmed by either Tehran or the IAEA, which scheduled a press conference for Sunday afternoon (Swiss time) to respond to the ruling of the Iranian Parliament.

Another of the great doubts is what will happen with the face-to-face visits that the IAEA made to the 18 nuclear facilities and the nine places in Iran that were under the surveillance of the entity. Under the Additional Protocol, the agency can carry out surprise inspections of places that Iran has not declared as nuclear sites, thus reinforcing confidence that the nuclear work was not for military purposes.

Talks in Vienna to resume next week

That Iran conditions compliance with the agreement on the lifting of sanctions is something that is in the same nuclear pact. The document, signed in 2015, established that Tehran promised to make its nuclear program “exclusively peaceful” in exchange for the UN Security Council and the EU lifting sanctions against the Persian nation.

But in 2018, then-US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the nuclear deal and reimposed various economic sanctions against Tehran. Iran responded by increasing the production of enriched uranium, which is the fundamental component to be able to produce atomic energy and create nuclear weapons.

The Persian country even exceeded the threshold allowed by the agreement by exceeding 3.67% of the purity of enriched uranium and producing one with 20% purity. In addition, it has already announced that it has begun to enrich uranium to 60%, its highest level so far and that it is increasingly approaching the 90% necessary to develop nuclear weapons.

Several countries have tried to de-escalate the tension and are looking for the United States to return to the pact and for Iran to respect the treaty again. But it has not been an easy task. Since April this year, the other signatories of the nuclear agreement have offered to lead an “indirect dialogue” from Vienna between Tehran and Washington. This meant that although the two countries would attend a meeting in Austria, they would not meet in the same room or talk to each other.

Although there is still no concrete outcome of those talks, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani said last Wednesday that Tehran will continue the talks in Vienna “until a final agreement is reached.” He also repeated his statement earlier this week that “Washington agreed to lift sanctions” on Iran, according to Iranian state media.

On the other hand, during his presidential campaign in the United States, Joe Biden criticized Trump’s decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal and said that the imposition of sanctions against Tehran would only push him to further develop his nuclear program. However, under his administration, the lifting of sanctions has been conditioned on Iran’s compliance with the limits set forth in the agreement.

The countries that signed the pact will meet in Vienna starting next week to begin the fifth round of discussions and move on on a possible treaty for both the US and Iran to re-engage.

With Reuters and AP