The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) asked the spokesman for the United Nations peacekeeping mission to leave the country. They blame him for stoking tensions between the population and the UN that have led to deadly protests against the mission’s presence in the nation. The Organization regrets the decision and is now discussing with the Congolese Executive the possibilities of its early withdrawal. What is the reason for the dissatisfaction of the Government towards the UN peacekeepers?

The DRC asked the spokesman for the UN peacekeeping mission to leave the country. A radical decision in the fragile security context of the country, taken in the midst of violent demonstrations against the presence of the blue helmets, which have triggered the death of 36 people and more than 170 injured in a week.

The United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Monusco), present for 22 years and with some 16,000 troops on the ground in the African country, regretted this Thursday, August 4, “deeply” the decision of the Congolese government to expel their spokesman, Mathias Gillmann.

His “presence”, according to the Congolese Foreign Minister, Christophe Lutundula Apala, does not contribute to “promoting a climate of mutual trust and serenity” due to some statements by Gillmann to the press that they consider “inopportune”.

In the letter, dated at the end of July, but published on Wednesday, August 3, by the local press, the Congolese government does not clarify exactly what comments it is referring to, but blames these statements for the growing tensions between the population of the country and the Monisco.

In fact, Congolese media attribute the government’s discontent to Gillmann’s public statements about the lack of capacity of Monusco and the country’s Armed Forces to confront the rebel group March 23 Movement (M23), one of the many battling in the east of the DRC and with extensive military capacity.

For the Executive, the presence of the spokesman “does not contribute to the relationship between Monusco with the institutions and the Congolese population or to the transition plan for the final departure of the Mission”, scheduled for 2024.

The government will also meet with the UN mission to discuss the possibilities of its withdrawal. Indeed, the mission has already withdrawn from two DRC provinces: Kasai and Tanganyika.

What led to the expulsion of the UN spokesman?

The expulsion incident occurs after a wave of protests against the Mission in several cities in the east of the country, where hundreds of people took to the streets to accuse the United Nations mission of inefficiency in the fight against the armed groups that operate in that region.

The mobilizations began on July 25, and in the following days led to the assault and looting of UN facilities in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, before spreading to other locations, and caused the evacuation of personnel from the United Nations.

Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the United Nations peacekeeping force (MONUSCO) deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Sake, some 24 km west of Goma, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. © Moses Sawasawa / AP

Why is the DRC’s distrust of UN forces growing?

The UN mission in the DRC, a country rich in minerals and home to countless rebel groups, is one of the largest and most expensive in the world. But its effectiveness is being questioned by the population, especially in the Kivu region, where civilians are subject to violent extralegal charges by armed groups.

‘France 24 in French’ interviewed Michel Luntumbue, a researcher at the Group for Research and Information on Peace and Security (GRIP) and a specialist on security issues in Africa to understand what has led to the crisis of confidence in the blue helmets.

“The insecurity in Kivu dates back to the refugee crisis triggered by the Rwandan genocide (April 7 to July 17, 1994),” says Lutumbue.

Today, “the east of the country is facing the resurgence of the M23 rebels, and the Congolese state accuses Rwanda of supporting them. This rebellion, made up of mutinous soldiers from the Rwandan community, launched an offensive in 2012 and took the city of Goma. At that time -explains Luntumbue- a Monusco brigade had been established to provide support to the army, which had made it possible to neutralize it”.

After almost a decade of exile in neighboring countries, a reconstituted group of M23 launched, since March 2021, several attacks against army bases.

The African security expert explains that “this new threat adds to the multitude of armed groups that are already present in the area and commit abuses, on the front line with the ADF-Nalou, affiliated with the Islamic State, currently responsible for the largest number of civilian deaths” and forcing nearly 200,000 people to flee their homes.

This worsening of the security situation occurs at a time when Monusco has begun a separation process with a reduction in its troops, prior to leaving the country scheduled for two years.

For Lutumbue, there is “a certain fatigue regarding this mission that many citizens consider ineffective. Added to this is the feeling of frustration at the disinterest of the international community in the situation in the country. The Congolese consider themselves attacked by Rwanda, but they regret that, unlike the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, this “aggression” is not recognized as such and that the West continues to do business with Kigali (the capital of Rwanda).

The east of the DRC has been plunged since 1998 into a conflict fueled by rebel militias and attacks by Army soldiers, despite the presence of Monusco, which has not been able to stabilize this volatile region of the country.

With France 24 in French, EFE and AP